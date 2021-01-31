Q&A: Nichelle Nichols' pride in her sorority extends to Vice President Kamala Harris

Nichelle Nichols has a long history with Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated. She first joined the sorority — one of the “Divine Nine” historically Black sororities and fraternities — while an undergraduate at Morgan State University, a historically Black university in Baltimore. She later moved back to Madison, where she was born and raised, and joined the sorority's undergraduate chapter at UW-Madison before graduating in 1998.
Students in Black sororities and fraternities take oaths of “community service and engagement for a lifetime,” Nichols said. She sees this in her decades-long relationship with her Morgan State sisters, in her work as president of the local graduate chapter and, most recently, in the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris, a proud alumna of the sorority. Seeing Harris take office and do so with public, unabashed appreciation for her HBCU background, has been an invaluable experience for both Nichols and her AKA sisters.
You were a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha both at Morgan State, which is an HBCU, and UW-Madison, a predominantly white institution. How did those experiences differ?
At an HBCU, our Black fraternity and sorority presence is profound. There’s just a pride in being a member of your Black sorority, and the HBCU experience just magnifies and amplifies that feeling. You would wear your paraphernalia, you would feel really close and connected to other members and you saw yourself distinctly as a role model on campus, because your selection is oftentimes determined by your GPA, leadership and commitment to service on campus. So I loved the HBCU experience. Especially coming out of Madison, it was an amazing, eye-opening experience to be at a university where you’re surrounded by Black scholars and faculty. It was one of the most important experiences of my life.
The line sisters that I came in with in 1989 just celebrated our 30th anniversary. When Harris was talking about the presence of her line sisters and the significance of being a member of AKA sorority, it completely resonated. I feel the same way. A lot of my line sisters live on the East coast, and we still have a group text, we still stay connected, we just had a Zoom call together. It’s a lifelong sisterhood that is profound.
At UW-Madison, I was returning a little later in life (after briefly taking time off from school). I was a little older than traditional undergraduates at that point and didn’t get as involved in chapter activities. I can just say that, working with them as president of the graduate chapter, they are an amazing group of young women. The undergraduates are still really fighting for inclusion and respect for Black students on campus and really using their leadership to challenge UW to be a place that helps Black students at a predominantly white institution feel like they can thrive.
Though AKA is a national sorority, each local chapter has unique challenges and priorities. What have these been for you, either as graduate chapter president or in overseeing the undergraduate UW-Madison chapter?
One of the things that we like to focus on is a commitment to youth and education, how our Black students are being supported in education. What are the additional supports they need and how do we help support their kind of positive trajectory to college? We help raise funds that they can apply for and run programs that are really focused on supporting their fullest selves. We hold programming where we’re addressing their wellbeing and identity navigating predominantly white institutions.
We’re also really committed to areas around health. How do various health issues affect Black women? We know the statistics on Black women and breast cancer, and we have also looked at heart health. During this time we have been really aware of the impact that COVID-19 has had on the Black community. We have been wanting to partner with our Black churches for families and women in particular.
In November, Harris was elected as the first woman, Black woman and Asian woman to be vice president of the United States. Tell me about your and your sisters’ reaction watching her campaign, election and inauguration.
It’s such a sense of pride and excitement. Her unapologetic reference to the power of her story — which includes her attending a HBCU, Howard University — has just filled us up with pride. It’s like the validation that we who have attended HBCUs have always known.
Our sorority actually held a special (113rd anniversary) observance of our founding on Jan. 15. They invited Harris and all her line sisters, and it was amazing to see her surrounded on Zoom by all the other women that she had come into the sorority with. It helped us all recognize the power of the sisterhood and what it means to be a member well into adulthood. I will say, the one thing that we have also acknowledged is that we also feel protective of what her experience is going to be like. Just as much as we have exuberance and respect, we also realize she is the first, and there is so much work to do. So we do feel that sense of protection and prayer for her as she is leading in this role.
While celebrating Harris’ significant “first,” many Black and Asian women have also expressed wariness about President Joe Biden’s centrist administration and a desire for Harris to implement better policies for women and people of color. How did you feel about her candidacy in terms of policy, rather than identity?
It has been more a collective conversation that there are no perfect candidates and no perfect elected officials. But who are the folks that we believe can advance the issues that do address our communities? Who do we have the most faith in? What does that mean for us in terms of our involvement in local government? So I think our conversations have been less about her and her policies, but more about the role that we all must play in civic engagement and being critically aware of how that impacts our community.
Tell me what inauguration day was like for you and your chapter. You planned some group events and wore pearls in celebration: What is the significance of that tradition?
Our inauguration day was great. We invited our chapter to have a pre-inauguration watch party and gathering. One of our undergraduate members started us off with the historical significance of the day, particularly around Harris. We had a poem, “Phenomenal Woman,” also read by one of our undergraduates. We had a toast to our historical moment and just smiled and laughed and celebrated together. We respected the fact that everyone wanted to be all eyes on the TV. There was still a little bit of nervousness, because of the events that had occurred two weeks prior. The rest of the day we were in our chapter text message group sharing messages throughout the day, and we finally had a moment to exhale. It was a pretty emotional experience.
The pearls represent each of the founders of our sorority. Pearls have been, on a more general level, really affiliated with wisdom and femininity, but for our sorority, the 20 pearls reference the nine original founders and how we’ve expanded our reach.