Q&A: Nichelle Nichols' pride in her sorority extends to Vice President Kamala Harris

We’re also really committed to areas around health. How do various health issues affect Black women? We know the statistics on Black women and breast cancer, and we have also looked at heart health. During this time we have been really aware of the impact that COVID-19 has had on the Black community. We have been wanting to partner with our Black churches for families and women in particular.

Our sorority actually held a special (113rd anniversary) observance of our founding on Jan. 15. They invited Harris and all her line sisters, and it was amazing to see her surrounded on Zoom by all the other women that she had come into the sorority with. It helped us all recognize the power of the sisterhood and what it means to be a member well into adulthood. I will say, the one thing that we have also acknowledged is that we also feel protective of what her experience is going to be like. Just as much as we have exuberance and respect, we also realize she is the first, and there is so much work to do. So we do feel that sense of protection and prayer for her as she is leading in this role.