Michelle Robinson is a researcher at the Race to Equity Project, which is organized by the group Kids Forward. The project's landmark 2013 report documented the stark racial disparities that exist in Madison and Dane County.
Robinson, who earned a doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison last year, has since continued to use research-based approaches to identify the best ways to address racial inequities in Madison.
Looking back on when the Race to Equity report came out in 2013, has anything changed in Madison?
There’s two different classes of potential responses. The first is what has changed based on my continued work in the community — both my professional work and being a resident of Dane County. Then there’s also what has changed empirically. I’m not ready to speak on the latter, but I will say we will be rolling out a new report in the next two weeks. The report is going to be different than the prior report, both with methodology, its goal and structure. It’s a much bigger report, so instead of realizing it all at once, we’re releasing it in thematic sections over the course of this year.
As far as what has changed, in my opinion, as an observer and as a researcher and community member, I think that black visibility is one of the most prominent changes I have identified. When I moved here from Texas in 2007, I felt like I didn’t know where black people lived or where they existed in Madison. I remember within the first week of living here, I was walking with my roommate, who was an African-American woman who was also starting the doctorate program, in the neighborhood just west of West High School. A van passed by and suddenly stopped in the middle of the road. It was filled with black people, but they didn’t say anything to us. The van pulled into a house up the road, and we realized it was an older African-American woman and her family. She told us she stopped because she had never seen other black people in the neighborhood before and she was excited to see other black folks.
Since I moved here, and especially since the initial Race to Equity report, there has been heightened visibility of African-Americans in our community. Some of that is likely because our population numbers have increased somewhat, but what has been more of a driver is that the report led to organized response, especially from African-Americans and other people of color in this community. That has forced institutions and systems to reconsider how we exist as a community and how we (investigate) what public life in Dane County actually feels like for different people. There have been a lot of initiatives that have come out from that, some that have even surprised me and were things I wasn’t thinking about.
For example, the Overture Center created a whole racial equity initiative starting with their board, looking at programming, the accessibility of programming based on income, and things of that sort. They created a formal position so that people of color are actually benefiting from this really rich cultural space. And at the university, there was a whole First Wave play that was inspired by this report. It helped catalyze and create pressure on institutions to look internally and make a choice —are we going to consider to move in the manner we have and reflect those values, or actually realize who we think we are?
Can you tell me a little more about the report that’s going to come out?
The new report is the product of five years of deep and consistent work that the project team has been on. Most of that work has been invisible. A lot of folks tend to think of the Race to Equity Project as a data team or just a report but we are and always have been much more than that. We are advocates and researchers and organizers and activists in our own right who are coming to this work with a particular sort of lens and philosophy and coming with a particular philosophy. We’re looking at what does racism and power mean in the context of Madison and of who we are as a project, and what role we play in the community. We are kind of taking a more supporting and advising role, providing expertise around research and data, best practices and strategic restructuring. We also are trying to be on the ground doing the work with grassroots leaders, providing as many resources as we can to them, whether it’s financial to support events or evaluative consulting.
I do a lot of pro bono work with organizations, where I’m able to say, "You do a lot of good work, but as a researcher and a scientist... we need to understand it and actually incorporate it in a culturally responsive evaluation."
The new report is a response to all of the deep engagements and sort of qualitative knowledge we’ve built since the five years, what we’ve learned and a response to the reactions to the report, both good and bad. We definitely think that our value is not just merely replicating our baseline report. That report’s power lies mostly in the fact that it revealed mostly to white Madisonians and Dane County residents that there were pronounced racial disparities in our community.
While you might not have been able to run up to a random black person and say, "What was the unemployment rate in 2012?" and have them just roll it off, they could tell you experientially that the visions and experiences and the characteristics of Dane County that are amplified as "This is what it means to be here," was not shared by many of them. We want to make sure this report adds value to the conversation and moves us further, and also move us from conversation to action.
I hope that this new report brings clarity as well as helps folks understand much better that we have some systemic drivers of these inequalities, and identify some places where we can begin to apply pressure to do substantial meaningful change. For me, meaningful change is that a significantly higher share of African-Americans living in this community will feel included, that they feel that this is where they belong, they can see themselves growing old and dying here, and that all the beautiful resources that make this place great are accessible to them.
How does Madison reach that stage of meaningful change? I’ve often heard people acknowledge that there are disparities in Dane County and in Madison, but they either don’t know how to fix it or aren’t willing to make the meaningful change you mentioned.
Us too! I think that it’s sort of two-fold. For me, the way I approach this work of trying to move the needle, you’re often forced to put imperfect bounds in an abstract form. With the initial report, we said we have these racial disparities across 40 indicators that are across sectors, across systems. That’s something that I think is missed and underappreciated from this report. It wasn’t just the economy, not just education. We talked about juvenile justice, residential isolation and all these other kinds of things.
There has been increasing awareness and growing knowledge and comfort with the notion of systemic racism in this community. As a project, the only thing we can do is address the systemic or institutional pieces of it. Oftentimes, when we talk about racism, people are most comfortable in the individualized piece.
What I am concerned about is creating social systems and reinforcing institutions that are designed to produce justice and fairness, both in their treatment of people and individuals’ ability to access them. What that looks like really varies. There’s the role that internal stakeholders must play and a bigger role that the community has to play in holding people accountable.
I don’t think, going back to my comment about the Race to Equity report just being a report — there’s been so many other reports. There have been many reports about Madison and Dane County and about race and racial inequality. I’ve collected about a century of studies myself and I think that the only difference that has changed in this moment as opposed to other historical moments is that the report gained the attention of powerful people in Madison, and the people who are most powerful are white residents. I do think part of the reason why there’s been a long process of engagement on these issues is that we want the reports we make to be informed by the community.
There’s a lot of work we can do. The power of the people, the desire for public accountability. Alex Gee’s essay and the ensuing Justified Anger Coalition, are ways in which actual community groups took ownership of the report, mobilized, organized and pushed for change. We also need to have robust bodies of research, public policy models that help communities across the nation. This work is hard because it’s not just racism. It’s existing in a historical moment where we have growing economic inequality, where people’s well-being regardless of race is being threatened, and that there are lower life expectancies.
If we think we are going to address racism, or the consequences and outcomes of racism, while not addressing these broader outcomes, we are not going to get very far.
What do you want people to know about you and the work you’ve been doing as a scholar and activist?
I’ve been able to navigate this community in a weird way, where I’ve been simultaneously hyper-visible and invisible. People who know me well say I met so-and-so and they mentioned your name, or I meet someone new and they say we haven’t met but I know about you. I married a Madisonian; my husband is born and raised here. I would like folks to know that I’m passionate about my work and I’m committed to it. I’m an optimist and a pessimist. I think we have a huge, heavy lift. This is not small at all. I get quite offended when people treat it as though this is an easy fix. We are talking about a structural system that has been built over centuries. It’s going to a require a lot to uproot, and that’s going to be constrained by what’s going on at the state and national level. We have a lot of power and control at the local level, which is why it’s important for us to not throw up our hands and say we can’t do anything. But it is true that there are real constraints.
I think it’s important that we resist this growing anti-intellectualism that’s been deeply concerning to me, that’s coming from all sides. There’s this belief that we already know the facts and the solutions to everything. I don’t believe that at all. There’s also people who say there’s no value in research. I don’t buy that. I’m a scientist and a person who is committed to using science to advance justice.