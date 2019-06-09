Devon LaRosa was hired last month to serve as La Follette High School’s new principal. He is taking over following current principal Sean Storch’s decision in December to join the Madison School District’s central office team. He previously was a principal at two Illinois schools and a school in Beloit.
LaRosa spoke with the Cap Times about what drew him to Madison and his goals for the upcoming school year at La Follette:
What made you want to come to Madison as an administrator?
What made me want to become an administrator in Madison, from just looking at the Strategic Framework, I’m going to tell you, the connection between Rockford and Madison is there. I’m born-and-bred Rockford, and that was my background, and the two cities are similar. My advisor in my doctoral program was like "You have to expand your horizons."
Madison is a very much like the town I’m from, but also very different. I don’t know how to best describe it, but I’m going to tell you though, that it’s intriguing, the work that (Superintendent) Dr. (Jen) Cheatham has done here and that was the draw for me. That was the connection.
How has the training process been over the past month to get ready for your new position?
I started on May 6, so it’s been one month in basically. The initial month was really to engage. I have an engagement tracker that’s helping me meet with students, teachers, central office staff, community members and parents. There’s also attempts to be a part of some of the foundational work for next year. We’re discussing the transition with current administrators at La Follette, and I’ve been working to learn the La Follette culture and to learn what the students are feeling, and what are some of the tactical things we have to get done for the fall.
So it’s really been a true transition and engagement proponent. They haven’t say me through trainings yet, but I’ve really experienced a lot with discussions with students, talking with the Student Council, yearbook, stuff like that.
Has there been something that has particularly stood out to you in your conversations with students and others in the La Follette community about what they want to see at their school?
Yes. Students are ready for the next step. They’re ready for La Follette to take its next step and its next chapter in its journey. Many students have shared with me, you know, things like "We used to have a policy that allowed us to do leave" or whatnot, and some ideas might be more myopic, but they want a voice and a vehicle where they can say what should change, should policies and procedures come to them. Students want a seat at the table.
When it comes to teachers, they’re ready for the next step instructionally and professionally, and they see where the school is going and they’re looking for that clear vision to take them there, and someone to help guide them and coach them as well. It’s been very clear to me in my focus groups and talking to teachers formally and informally that that’s what they are looking for.
How do you envision the transition going next year, especially with moving away from the block schedule?
At both of the high schools I was previously at, they were all seven or eight or nine periods. I know it can seem kind of foreign, and there are concerns about "How am I going to get all the material in and fit in all these classes?" but I think it will be a different conversation once we get going.
People will see, you know that this is not too bad and "Maybe I’m going to like this." I think it’s the fear of change, and especially that we don’t know what it is going to look like. I think once everyone experiences it, very quickly people will see that it’s not so different. You’re still going to get math, for example, and it’ll just be every day instead of every other day.
Are there specific goals you have for the upcoming school year?
Yes. We have been developing our Theory of Action plan, and are still developing it with our leadership team. But we’re getting together a sound Theory of Action that will say if we do this, as a school we will be able to do that, and we are trying to make sure key parts are in that plan. For example, how do we ensure the school lives and breathes equity? How do we focus on instruction and develop teams and trust and give students a voice?
So the leadership team, which comprises a lot of folks, are working to develop this Theory of Action, and it will be released to the public. Right now we are still at the drawing board, but it will come out in a few weeks and will be unique to our school. It’s supposed to drive our everyday work. It will be inform the work that we do from the first day of school, and we will refer back to it and monitor throughout the year.
You mentioned your extensive experience in Rockford. What are some of the differences and similarities you see between them?
Some are just tactical. Rockford has four high schools, for example. It used to be an industrial center, but people have left Rockford and it has shrunk over the last 20 or 30 years. It has a west side and east side, and a divide between those two region’s schools.
But I’m going to tell you, the similarities in working in an urban school—there’s passionate kids that want mentoring, want opportunities and have goals and dreams and ambitions, and you can go to California or to Maine or to Rockford and that’s a common thread. There are things we got to work on, provide clear expectations and a vision and support teachers.
What are you most looking forward to with your new role?
I love getting right in there with kids and seeing what’s on their mind and hearts and in their world. I love supporting teachers … I love being in classrooms and just engaging with and creating this community. I love bringing the two together so we are all speaking the same language so we are getting things done.
If there are people looking back on the past year at La Follette and not happy with how the school year went, what would you tell them as the school prepares for next year?
Believe in us. Believe in us because we are here to support each other and to do this work for our students. And when I say believe in us, I mean the school and Madison. Give us a chance. We got this and we’re going to work together to make this happen.
Is there anything else people should know about you?
My theory is this: I believe in engaging the community. I believe that in order to do this work, we have to rely on the community. There will be a call to action soon where I’m going to say ‘please help us’ because this is some support that we need to get this thing off the ground. For example, we are going to develop a college and career center in our student services center. We’re going to need community members to provide expertise. I would say when that call goes out, please help us. We are going to need everyone’s support so kids can have the best high school experience and make it 21st century.