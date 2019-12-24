Q&A: Anthony Cooper brings joy to children as a black Santa

Less than a week before Christmas, the “Find Black Santa” app listed three events with a black Santa in Wisconsin — one in Madison, two in Milwaukee.
The app, created this year by a black mother from Texas after a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2018, aims to solve a challenge for families of color: finding a cultural Christmas icon who looks like their children.
In Madison, Anthony Cooper Sr. has been part of the solution the past two years, serving in the role at Sabrina Madison’s Progress Center for Black Women. Cooper, whose day job at Nehemiah as the vice president of re-entry and strategic partnerships does not involve elves, said Madison reached out to him last year ahead of her event and he was excited.
He doesn’t remember seeing any black Santa in his own childhood or those of his sons.
“I’ve never heard of it,” he said. “I learned a little bit that in the South you may have someone that may do it, but I’ve never actually seen a black Santa Claus — I’m 42 years old — until I did it.”
He hopes the experience kids have seeing him is something they’ll remember when they grow up, and maybe they’ll have enjoyed it so much they’ll put on the suit and boots themselves.
“Who knows, one of these young little boys when they become a man, they remember and say, ‘Oh, I remember having a black Santa Claus,’” he said. “They may do the exact same thing. We’re kind of passing that down. It needs to be passed down.”
Cooper talked with the Cap Times about his experience visiting from the North Pole for the first time.
What was the first year like?
It allowed me to step outside my normal role … and just be in this space of, let’s just have fun. Talk crazy to the kids, see the grumpy kids, see the kid who’ll cry in the beginning and now they’re laughing because I did something silly.
As much as the kids get a lot from it, I get a lot from it, too.
I think it’s important for our community to see all of us doing this, knowing that we all care for our children. It’s important especially for men that we’re out here, doing something in the community, the random Joe Blow father or person, just put a smile on kids’ faces, enjoy the day and go from there.
Why is it important for kids to see themselves in a cultural figure like Santa?
If we really want to get to the nitty gritty of things, we know all the negatives that’s happening out there. For particularly our young boys … to see someone smiling at them. Our young girls to see someone smiling at them and just have fun. Everyone’s just being in community, that’s what it’s really about. Being in a community where you feel at peace, happy. You don’t feel the heaviness of the world just being in that space.
When you can be in a space where you’re very comfortable, you can be in a space where your parents are comfortable, you can be in a space ... where it’s filled with joy. That’s almost a slice of heaven, because some kids may not feel that type of joy when they’re at school, some kids may not even feel that same joy when they’re at home.
This is a slice of that joy that we need to be able to pass on for centuries.
Did you have any favorite asks from kids?
I didn’t even know what it was — some type of game — a Switch? Yeah. I had no clue what that was. So, mind you, 42, I know Xbox, I know PS3. I didn’t know anything about a Switch. The way I play Santa is I actually ask questions, so, "What is a Switch? What does it do?" It was two brothers, and they said, "You’ve never made a Switch?" At that point I was like, "Oh, yeah. I’ve made one, but I haven’t actually played with it myself quite yet. When you get one, will you bring it next year so we can play together?"
The kid was like, "Oh yeah, we get a chance to play with Santa!" They were so excited. It’s just a positive energy all the way through. That’s something that I think is irreplaceable. As you get older and as life goes on, I think sometimes ... in your day to day, you forget about those small (moments), that little boy that smiled, was so happy just to see me. I was like, "Wow." I don’t remember being that happy.
Are you hopeful having black Santas can become more of a norm?
It has to be. It’s not saying the other Santas are not there, but at the same time, it’s good for all. You need to be able to see all the Santas working together. I have a black Santa over there, I have a Latino Santa over there — someone who's speaking my language — and white Santa is over here. All those things are important. But it goes right back to that joy. For each child, just like for each parent, being there and them being in a safe place, you’re bringing about a different type of joy.
Much of pop culture represents Santa as white. Does that need to change?
I feel that depiction needs to change, but at the same time I feel that because no one actually challenged the norm, that was the norm. Now that we’ve challenged the norm, now we have to expand and make this new norm be more normal.
How do we make sure that it’s valued all the way around the board, to all of our kids? They need to be able to see us. If you don’t see joy, I don’t see joy, we’ll grow up not having joy in our lives.
