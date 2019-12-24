Q&A: Anthony Cooper brings joy to children as a black Santa

When you can be in a space where you’re very comfortable, you can be in a space where your parents are comfortable, you can be in a space ... where it’s filled with joy. That’s almost a slice of heaven, because some kids may not feel that type of joy when they’re at school, some kids may not even feel that same joy when they’re at home.

This is a slice of that joy that we need to be able to pass on for centuries.

Did you have any favorite asks from kids?

I didn’t even know what it was — some type of game — a Switch? Yeah. I had no clue what that was. So, mind you, 42, I know Xbox, I know PS3. I didn’t know anything about a Switch. The way I play Santa is I actually ask questions, so, "What is a Switch? What does it do?" It was two brothers, and they said, "You’ve never made a Switch?" At that point I was like, "Oh, yeah. I’ve made one, but I haven’t actually played with it myself quite yet. When you get one, will you bring it next year so we can play together?"