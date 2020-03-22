Q&A: Ahead of April primary, Katie Malloy works to get UW students voting

This is not at all the spring semester University of Wisconsin-Madison students were expecting. It’s not the primary election season anyone was expecting, either.
In a swing state voting on its own primary date, Wisconsin college students are uniquely positioned to encourage youth voter turnout and campaign for issues and candidates they support. Katie Malloy, the Associated Students of Madison’s legislative affairs committee chair, regularly plans voter registration events, speaks with lawmakers in the Capitol and advocates for policy change.
In recent months, she has focused on getting out the vote for the primary, but with in-person classes suspended through the rest of spring semester, many students will no longer be around April 7. Still, Malloy, a sophomore, is committed to doing work that goes beyond a single election and aims to encourage civic engagement more broadly.
How did you first get involved with ASM, and what led you to become the legislative affairs committee chair?
I got involved early first semester of my freshman year. I didn’t know that much about it, but I went, and I just knew from the first meeting that this was somewhere that I really wanted to be.
I was just so impressed that ASM offered an opportunity for a freshman, or any student, to get involved in local politics and state politics so quickly. I was equally impressed by how our voice was valued at the State Capitol. It’s really shown me that students do have that voice and do have that power — it’s just getting involved in knowing how to use it.
What are some of the biggest issues you and the committee have organized around?
Last year, our main priority was lobbying around the budget trying to increase funding for higher education and find a more sustainable solution to the tuition freeze. This year, since we don’t have a budget year, it’s been kind of fun because we have a little bit more freedom to create the campaigns that we want. The big ones that we’ve focused on are free speech policies, particularly Assembly Bill 444 and the Board of Regents’ proposed changes to UWS 17. Those have been a big rallying point for us.
Another one that we tried to get going was voting. Changing our ID requirement has kind of stalled, but I’m still happy with the voter registration that we’re doing. We’ve kind of pivoted from the voter ID laws we were focusing on the first semester to, now as we approach the primary, more need to switch to voter registration efforts.
Student voter turnout increased drastically between the 2014 and 2018 midterms and may likely stay quite high in 2020. But, in the long term, how do you get students to care about voting — beyond specific issues and candidates, but as civic engagement itself?
The hardest part is getting students more aware of local elections. It’s hard when a lot of students don’t live in Madison year-round, to get them excited and interested in local elections, so that has been something that we try to stress. For example, when people come to say they’re registering for the presidential primary, we say, “Well, you’re also registering for a Supreme Court race.” It’s getting people to know what’s on the entire ballot and not just the top of the ballot. It’s something that we’re starting to generate more excitement around. Bringing City Council members to meetings kind of worked to change our outreach.
Liberal students are the primary demographic on almost any college campus, and people default to the assumption that any political work is partisan. How do you avoid that and approach students in a way that prevents such generalizations?
From the first day of our committee, one of the first things I stressed was that we are a non-partisan committee. That we were going to a lobby not as Democrat students, not as Republican students, but as students. We are going to lobby for increased education funding, because that’s good for students. Picking issues that are going to help a large base of students and reach a broad base of people, regardless of your ideology, is the number one way I’ve tried to combat that. When we do events, we try to reach out to College Republicans and College Democrats and a wider base of groups on campus just to show that we are open to all students.
A big thing that’s really hard to do is try to separate these issues from the immediate contexts that we’re in — voter registration in the long run, free speech in the long run. It’s hard when we have these political contexts that polarize these issues more than we have to on the surface. The way I like to approach it is, “What is going to be the long-term effect of a policy, not on a party, but on students?” That helps gain that clarity that you need to be non-partisan, advocating for something that could be very polarizing.
You’re also a political science student. How have you noticed professors engaging with current events, from the 2016 election to impeachment, and elections in class?
I’m actually in a class on elections right now. It’s fascinating, because we do look at a lot of old elections to establish patterns that you see occurring and then it’ll be, “And then 2016 happened.” I was actually surprised that there was some continuity between 2016 and others, more so than you would have thought, but it was still a pretty different election. I think even this primary’s shaping out to be that way, too.
It’s a really interesting time to be a political science student. Something that stuck out to me is, for our generation, how chaotic it’s been. It just seems kind of normal at this point when you’re in a class and you’re starting to study old elections. That’s the biggest thing: Things that you would think are just normal for an election are actually pretty new in American politics.