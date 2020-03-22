Q&A: Ahead of April primary, Katie Malloy works to get UW students voting

Liberal students are the primary demographic on almost any college campus, and people default to the assumption that any political work is partisan. How do you avoid that and approach students in a way that prevents such generalizations?

From the first day of our committee, one of the first things I stressed was that we are a non-partisan committee. That we were going to a lobby not as Democrat students, not as Republican students, but as students. We are going to lobby for increased education funding, because that’s good for students. Picking issues that are going to help a large base of students and reach a broad base of people, regardless of your ideology, is the number one way I’ve tried to combat that. When we do events, we try to reach out to College Republicans and College Democrats and a wider base of groups on campus just to show that we are open to all students.