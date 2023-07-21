Twenty years ago, state budget cuts essentially put the kibosh on most public school districts’ driver education.

Now, state and local officials are taking a few tentative steps toward bringing it back, at least on a limited basis.

“We think it’s a racial equity issue because the majority of families who would be considered lower income and may not be able to afford private driving school were more than likely families of color,” Madison School Board President Nichelle Nichols said.

Madison is hoping its redesigned Metro Transit system and the Bus Rapid Transit system set to launch in late 2024 will encourage more people to use public transportation.

But Dane County is still designed around cars.

DeForest resident James Hodge, 18, didn’t take driver education as a high schooler. He said he was busy with other classes, private classes were expensive, and he didn’t fully understand what the classes were all about.

But without a license, Hodge said, he missed out on employment and social opportunities.

“Without a car, you’re pretty much stranded,” he said.

He has relied on Uber, Lyft and friends to get around. Getting to work, going to social activities and finding a way to extracurriculars all required extra time, effort and money.

‘Not central to the curriculum’

People younger than 18 are required to complete driver education and have 50 hours of experience behind the wheel before getting their license or taking their road test.

Driver education used to be offered for free or at low cost in public schools across Wisconsin, but the state slashed funding for the programs in 2003. Prior to the cuts, taxpayers reimbursed school districts $100 for each student who completed the classroom and behind-the-wheel phases of an approved driver education course, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.

Lawmakers at the time cited decreasing reimbursement claims and the increasing private instruction options as reasons to cut the funding. Lawmakers at the time also said “driver education is not central to the curriculum” and school districts could seek other funding or increase student fees to continue offering driving instruction, according to a Reference Bureau memo.

Lawmakers acknowledged that cutting state funding could “make it more difficult for some pupils to afford” driver education, the memo said. They also understood private companies frequently charge higher fees than school districts for courses. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau offered various alternatives for lawmakers, including reducing the reimbursement amount. But the Legislature’s budget committee chose to eliminate the program.

When schools cut programs, private driver education companies stepped in. But at $400 to $600, private classes are too expensive for many students and families.

Now, some are pushing to bring the instruction back to public schools.

The Madison School Board identified driver education access as one of its top priorities. Last year, the board voted to use $100,000 of federal COVID relief funds to support driver ed, but board members hope to find more funding in their budget and expand existing scholarship programs.

At the state level, lawmakers are setting aside $6 million for a driver education grant program. It’s unclear how and when that money will be used, but initial proposals would reimburse school districts for providing free or low-cost instruction to low-income students.

In a policy statement, the City Council’s Education Committee called on state lawmakers to restore the funding that made driver education available in all public schools.

“We just think driving is such a rite of passage for young people, and to know that it’s not as accessible as it used to be, it just seems shameful,” said Nichols, a committee member.

The resolution outlines two main goals: that every Madison School District student, or young person in Dane County, have access to driver education regardless of ability to pay, and that driver education, including behind-the-wheel instruction, become part of the core high school curriculum.

“We hope that it will continue to heighten awareness,” Nichols said. “We hope that it will affirm the county’s investment or potentially expand it, and perhaps the city would be able to include it as a budget item. We’re hoping to strengthen relationships with our state legislators also to see what might be able to happen at a state level that could have more scope and impact.”

‘This is unaffordable’

The resolution acknowledges that driver education access is an equity issue in Madison, with the cost of private driving classes putting it out of reach for some students and families.

The expense of driving classes is also a barrier to employment for young people, as many jobs require reliable transportation. Lack of transportation can also limit students’ ability to participate in sports and extracurricular activities, Nichols said.

“The minute a student can drive to school it opens up a lot more opportunities, not only with after-school activities but with sports as well as work,” said committee member and Ald. Bill Tishler, District 11.

Nichols learned firsthand the barriers to access in Madison were real. As a mother of four children, three of whom were in high school at the same time, Nichols said driver education was an unexpected, unaffordable cost.

“I just remember as a divorced single parent, by the time I looked up what it would cost to get them into private driving school and then have the insurance and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is unaffordable,’” Nichols said. “I remember the stress that was causing me because you’re really hoping to support your children becoming more independent, and yet I was still having to give them rides.”

A fraction of the need

Some efforts to make low-cost driver ed more available are underway.

Operation Fresh Start, for example, offers free courses to 18- to 24-year-olds. The program serves about 60 students a year.

That’s how Hodge was able to get his license a few weeks ago. Hodge said it took about a month to go through the classes and behind-the-wheel instruction.

“It’s been really good. I can go anywhere I want,” he said. “I think I’m still over excited.”

But the program can only satisfy a fraction of the need for low-cost driver education in Madison.

Madison School and Community Recreation runs a free driver education program using funding from Dane County. Hundreds of low-income students apply each cycle, but with money limited, only 120 students are selected each year.

The education committee’s policy statement calls for an expansion of the MSCR scholarship program. However, simply increasing funding to MSCR won’t solve the access problem in Madison, said Heidi Wegleitner, who represents District 2 on the Dane County Board and serves on the committee.

There’s also a shortage of instructors, meaning some students may have to wait months before completing behind-the-wheel instruction.

'Nobody could stop us': Latino Academy of Workforce Development graduates 83 students 83 students at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development received diplomas Saturday morning for completing a GED or commercial driver's license program.

In schools, teachers typically take on driver ed as a second job. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requires instructors to have an additional driving instruction license on top of a teaching license.

Committee members say they want the state to reexamine those licensing requirements and for the Madison School District to create incentives to attract and retain driving instructors — namely, competitive pay.

Looking ahead for solutions

There are caveats to the state’s $6 million driver’s education allotment.

In order to access the money, the state Department of Transportation will need to develop a plan for the grant program, which the budget committee must approve.

The Madison Education Committee also is looking outward for solutions.

Milwaukee has moved closer to a universal access model. The Milwaukee Public School District’s recreation program offers driver education, including classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction, for $35.

The program is taught in person at Milwaukee high schools and online. It’s funded in part by the school district and has served about 13,000 students in the past seven years, according to Jodie Donabar, the program’s driver education supervisor.

In addition to addressing equity issues, the program could also help reduce reckless driving in the city.

“We want to get the students to at least learn the rules and know how to handle a car before they actually go drive,” Donabar said. “So, if everybody has that opportunity to take driver’s education, then I think that will assist in (preventing) reckless driving.”

In DeForest, Hodge — with his driver’s license officially in hand — is already making plans for the future.

He has set his sights on moving to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, within the next few years. It’s a place he’s already spent some time. But the next time Hodge goes to Minnesota, he’ll be behind the wheel.

“Even if it’s just going to the grocery store, driving offers so much freedom,” he said.

