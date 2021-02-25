 Skip to main content
Public health department's teacher vaccination clinics delayed in Dane County
Some COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers in Dane County have been delayed two weeks based on new guidance from the state Department of Health Services.

The clinics at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison had been expected to start the first week of March, but in an email Wednesday night to schools and child care providers, Public Health Madison and Dane County says the soonest those vaccinations will be prioritized for teachers and child care workers is March 19.

The news comes as the county's largest school district, Madison's, is set to bring back some elementary schoolers next month for in-person schooling.

Teachers and child care workers will still be eligible to get the vaccine starting Monday, in line with state guidelines, but they'd need to to find an alternate clinic, health care provider or pharmacy with available doses.

Public Health on Friday said it had requested 7,000 doses of vaccine for the week of March 1 and 7,000 doses for the week of March 8 for about 14,000 K-12 staff to get their shots at the Alliant Center, including on weekends. It estimates there are about 15,000 school staff in Dane County, but some of them have already been vaccinated because they are over 65 and thus part of the first eligible group for vaccinations.

Vaccinating county educators was expected to take from six to eight weeks.

But in a message from DHS included in Public Health's email, the state agency says it "has established an alternate process for allocating vaccine over the next six weeks for all staff in Wisconsin’s public and private K-12 schools and child care programs.

"This is an effort to advance vaccination of K-12 education and child care staff (from here on referred to as educators) as a priority population while simultaneously continuing to ensure vaccination of critical health care workers and individuals over the age of 65," the agency says.

Currently eligible for vaccination in Wisconsin are those over 65, frontline health workers, nursing home and long-term care residents and staff, emergency responders and prison staff. Those working in education and child care are the first to be prioritized for the vaccine of the people in the next eligible group, beginning Monday, according to the DHS. That group also includes people in Medicaid long-term care programs, grocery workers and those in group living settings.

DHS is also telling any vaccine distributors that requested and will receive vaccine specifically for educators should work with their local or tribal health departments to distribute the shots. It wasn't immediately clear if that meant distributors in Dane County would not be able to give educators those doses before March 19.

This story will be updated.

