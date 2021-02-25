Public health department's teacher vaccination clinics delayed in Dane County

Some COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers in Dane County have been delayed two weeks based on new guidance from the state Department of Health Services.

The clinics at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison had been expected to start the first week of March, but in an email Wednesday night to schools and child care providers, Public Health Madison and Dane County says the soonest those vaccinations will be prioritized for teachers and child care workers is March 19.

The news comes as the county's largest school district, Madison's, is set to bring back some elementary schoolers next month for in-person schooling.

Teachers and child care workers will still be eligible to get the vaccine starting Monday, in line with state guidelines, but they'd need to to find an alternate clinic, health care provider or pharmacy with available doses.

Public Health on Friday said it had requested 7,000 doses of vaccine for the week of March 1 and 7,000 doses for the week of March 8 for about 14,000 K-12 staff to get their shots at the Alliant Center, including on weekends. It estimates there are about 15,000 school staff in Dane County, but some of them have already been vaccinated because they are over 65 and thus part of the first eligible group for vaccinations.

