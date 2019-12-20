Proposal for online early learning program could ‘supplement’ 4K in Wisconsin

Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, the vice president of the Wisconsin chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in an interview he was concerned online programs like this “are trying to offer a cheap, scalable solution to something that isn’t going to be amenable to a cheap, easy fix.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I worry that things like this are a distraction from the hard work we need to do as societies and communities in meaningful investment in the first years of life,” said Navsaria, who also serves on the Early Literacy Subcommittee of AAP's Council on Early Childhood.

Some Democratic members expressed further concerns about directing education dollars to private entities.

“(Public school) funding was cut significantly over the last eight years. We’re starting to get back to where we need to be,” said Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie. “There’s no doubt why our progress has gone downhill. My preference would be to do it in the schools, in the public schools.”

Thiesfeldt replied that he hoped to avoid “semantics” in how the achievement gap could be closed.

“Bluntly at this point, I don’t really care, I just want to solve the problem,” he said. “We can do these semantic battles of where the money is coming from.”