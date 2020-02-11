Projected enrollment drop means staffing cuts coming in Madison School District

“I am still concerned that optimal plus one at the end of the day does mean larger class sizes,” board member Cris Carusi said. “I would just love to be continually apprised of how this is playing out in schools.”

Board member Ananda Mirilli asked staff to ensure they allowed flexibility for teachers — some of whom might be able to handle larger classes while others might need smaller ones — and classroom dynamics rather than a “one size fits all” approach. MMSD assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad said principals will have more flexibility in their allocations this year “if they can justify by need.”

“Within a couple of students around the maximum or the minimum, if they have a rationale and are working within their allocation, they certainly have the flexibility to do that,” Kvistad said.

The board will see a full draft budget at its April 27 meeting and vote on the preliminary budget before the end of June. Board members are expected to vote on some elements of the budget, like summer school, in March.

