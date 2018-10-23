Madison schools are still in the process of implementing security upgrades such as new electronic locks on classroom doors, additional video cameras and an updated phone system.
“This is very much needed, but we have a lot to do,” Chad Wiese, the director of building and administrative services at the Madison Metropolitan School District said during a presentation to the School Board Monday night. “This is a pretty aggressive timeline for us to get it done.”
The length of the school safety overhaul, which started last winter, has been longer than initially anticipated and has caused some community members to become frustrated, according to Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham.
“In February and March, we did quite honestly think that we would move a lot faster, especially on the locks issue,” Cheatham said after several School Board members cited concerns about a lack of communication about the timeline change. “Timelines do change sometimes. But it’s on us to communicate that well — the timeline change — and why it’s changing.”
Cheatham said the timeline will be presented to parents at a forum scheduled for Tuesday night after several gun-related incidents at and near La Follette High School have left some on edge about school safety.
The initial timeline for the new locks had been to get a “proof of concept” off the ground at Lake View Elementary School in September and open bids for the board to choose then. However, only one bid was received, according to Wiese.
Officials are now planning to begin work on installing the new infrastructure upgrades at La Follette and Lake View as early as December but no later than Jan. 15 of next year. Wiese said the district has been working with more professional services teams to help with a design, and to have something for the board to approve by the end of November.
Once the upgrades are implemented at La Follette and Lake View, the district will move to designing upgraded locks for Madison East, West and Memorial high schools, as well as five elementary schools that are identified as having the oldest security systems.
In addition to locks, part of a grant the district received provides $1.5 million to upgrade the entire phone system that Wiese described as “old and antiquated,” and frequently has outages.
“The new voiceover system will have much more functionality,” Wiese said.
Being able to present a timeline to parents of La Follette High School students was stressed by several board members.
“I’ve heard a lot of concern about previous communication about when locks would be installed,” School Board member TJ Mertz said. “I think absolute clarity, especially for the people who are going to be at La Follette tomorrow night, is important.”
School Board member Kate Toews, who initially proposed an interior lock on every classroom door in February after a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, also stressed the need for a clear timeline.
“I appreciate that we’re rolling it out in phases. It makes more sense to do it that way,” Toews said. “But we have an obligation to be clear.”
Wiese said that the district will have a clearer timeline once officials go through the current design process for the locks.
“We have to see how we can ramp up the design process, and what we have in available labor,” Wiese said. “The bid that we’re currently writing is second-shift work. We don’t want to interrupt instruction and create an unsafe environment with doors being unlocked.”
The infrastructure upgrades are part of a wider school safety plan that the board approved earlier this year following the passage of Act 143 by the state Legislature. Act 143 sought to respond to the increasing number of safety threats at educational institutions by urging districts to analyze and improve their emergency procedures and protocols.
The School Board will have another operational work group meeting next month to get updates on the designs before voting on them by Dec. 1.