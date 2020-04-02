President Cross updates Board of Regents on COVID-19 emergency, 'significant financial cost'

The University of Wisconsin System is continuing to monitor and recoup financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, which President Ray Cross said Thursday are only just beginning but already “significantly greater than anything I’ve seen in my 42 years of higher education.”
At a Board of Regents meeting Thursday, Cross expressed gratitude for the stimulus bill Congress passed last week, a “powerful down payment” to address immediate concerns, and laid out plans to continue analyzing coronavirus-related costs until June 1.
“The costs of COVID-19 are just starting to come in, and one of the few things we know for sure is that the full cost will not be known for some time,” Cross told the board. “We will continue to track these unbudgeted costs to keep our shared mission of providing every student the opportunity to attend our exceptional campuses.”
The $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the Senate last week allocated nearly $31 billion for education stabilization, about 46% of which will go to higher education. UW schools will receive about $94 million, half in emergency grants for students and half for institutional support, Cross estimated. He added that it is also seeking state assistance for technological resources as coursework transitions online, as well as support for student behavioral health and practicum completion.
The System announced March 19 that it will refund families for all prorated dining and housing costs for the rest of spring semester, which Cross said costs about $78 million total. He also projected significant losses in summer revenue.
“Our decision to transition our teaching platforms to alternative delivery methods largely online was a necessary step,” Cross said. “Yes, it was still the right thing to do. But it does have serious consequences.”
For a university system already facing declining enrollment, recruitment hurdles in diversifying demographics and financial challenges projected through 2026, the coronavirus has introduced a massive new wave of uncertainty.
For the fall of 2019, the System experienced an overall 2.6% decline in enrollment, largely in line with national trends. But changes differed drastically across schools, with declines in the double digits at some branch campuses, while UW-Madison — which has met or exceeded enrollment goals over the past several years — saw a 2% increase.
UW-Madison is "cautiously optimistic" about this fall, with prospective students accepting admission offers at a rate comparable to 2019, said spokeswoman Meredith McGlone.
If enrollment and demographic challenges were already urgent before, they are even more so now, Cross said.
“The truth is we don’t know what’s next,” Cross said. “We are living in an evolving time with many gray areas. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t start planning for what could be next.”
