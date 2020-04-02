President Cross updates Board of Regents on COVID-19 emergency, 'significant financial cost'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Wisconsin System is continuing to monitor and recoup financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, which President Ray Cross said Thursday are only just beginning but already “significantly greater than anything I’ve seen in my 42 years of higher education.”

At a Board of Regents meeting Thursday, Cross expressed gratitude for the stimulus bill Congress passed last week, a “powerful down payment” to address immediate concerns, and laid out plans to continue analyzing coronavirus-related costs until June 1.

“The costs of COVID-19 are just starting to come in, and one of the few things we know for sure is that the full cost will not be known for some time,” Cross told the board. “We will continue to track these unbudgeted costs to keep our shared mission of providing every student the opportunity to attend our exceptional campuses.”

