Police: Memorial student arrested after trying to bring knife into school

The student was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of having a dangerous weapon on school grounds, which is a Class A misdemeanor for a first offense.

It’s the second incident this week in which a student was found with a dangerous weapon on a Madison high school campus. On Tuesday, 18-year-old Tyrese Williams was arrested after West High School staff and that school’s SRO found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

Hendrickson wrote "several students studying in the commons area" witnessed the event, but "most of our students were in their classes taking finals and unaware of the incident."

"I want to emphasize the importance of 'see something. say something,'" he wrote. "We were able to act quickly, address the situation immediately, and resolve it with our security team because someone called 911 and said something."

