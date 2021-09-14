 Skip to main content
Police called to fights at Sun Prairie middle school on Monday
Sun Prairie school officials are urging parents of students at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School to "speak to your student about the importance of getting to class on time and following school rules" after police were called to a series of fights at the school that forced administrators to keep students out of the hallways for the last part of the day.

The Cardinal Heights acting and associate principals characterized the disturbances Monday in an email to caregivers as "verbal altercations throughout the day," three of which "escalated into physical altercations that required the attention of many staff" and spurred the school's resource police officer to call for backup. The school has about 1,300 students in the eighth and ninth grades.

During the final period of the day, the principals issued a "hold," meaning students were kept in their classrooms and no hall passes were issued. 

Both school and police officials knocked down rumors that a student had a weapon or that policed used stun guns during the incidents.

"No taser was displayed or used," the department said in a Facebook post Monday night, and "officers never located any firearms or any information that any student was in possession of a firearm during any of the incidents."

The principals' email said "we did have students who made inappropriate verbal threats while they were escalated," but "We want to reassure you and our students that there was no actual threat to safety at any time."

School officials said they planned to start the school day Tuesday "with an all-school zoom meeting to reinforce expectations, layout our school response, and reiterate our commitment to safety."

This story will be updated.

