Pearson, Gomez Schmidt advance to general election for Madison School Board Seat 6

Gomez Schmidt said in a phone interview she was “honored to receive all the support that I have from voters across the city” and is “looking forward to continuing a strong city-wide campaign.”

"People do understand that it's a critical year for the Madison schools with the new superintendent arriving, two potential referenda on the ballot in November and a lot of issues that we need to move forward on," Gomez Schmidt said. "I think that resonated with a lot of voters and I think people are looking at working together to really support the Madison schools going forward."

She said she believes focusing on "getting out the word about my campaign and really connecting with voters" will help make up the gap between her and Pearson for the general. She said she will continue to focus on priorities like "achievement disparities, support for teachers and staff, supporting student success and improving accountability and also focusing on school safety."

"I'm just ready to get started in the next phase," she said.