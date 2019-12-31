Pearson becomes first newcomer to announce Madison School Board campaign

The board appointed Savion Castro to that seat. He is running for re-election to the seat and is currently unopposed. Incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen is also running for re-election to Seat 7, and is also unopposed.

Toews had not publicly made a decision on running for re-election to Seat 6 until Friday, the deadline for declaration of non-candidacy, which was filed with the clerk’s office. Toews is in her first term on the board and currently serving as the vice president.

Benjamin Williams had also filed a declaration of candidacy and campaign registration for Seat 6, but informed the clerk’s office he would not be filing nomination papers.

That leaves three candidates just over a week before the Jan. 7 filing deadline. Last year, with three seats up for election, there were 10 candidates among them and each race required a primary election in February.

The next board will be working with a new superintendent, expected to be hired by February, and deciding on two potential referenda for the November ballot -- one for capital projects and one for operational expenditures.