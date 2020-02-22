Part of Madison School District, Monona Grove agreement on Nuestro Mundo violates state statutes, DPI says

“Regardless of the outcome, we intend to act in good faith based on our existing relationship with MMSD and Nuestro Mundo, but can't speculate further,” she wrote.

The district uses a lottery process to fill seats in each kindergarten class at the dual-language immersion charter school when it receives more applications than open seats, which it has in recent years. The MGSD students get to bypass that lottery process as well as the open enrollment process required by the state to attend a school district other than the one the student lives in.

The waiver request seeks to allow the districts to receive an exemption from lottery preference provisions and open enrollment requirements for up to five MGSD students for the 2020-21 school year and a four-year waiver of open enrollment requirements to allow the other MGSD students already enrolled at Nuestro Mundo to continue attending without having to apply for open enrollment.

DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher wrote in an email that “DPI has not received a waiver request for this purpose before.”

The memo to the Madison School Board states that during a Jan. 21 conference call with DPI and the districts, it was "agreed that because of the tight timeline involved in the NMCS lottery and admission process, DPI would conduct an expedited review of the waiver request."

MMSD officials have proposed building a new school on Madison’s south side through funding from a fall capital referendum. That building would either house Nuestro Mundo or a new location for Frank Allis Elementary School, allowing the charter school to move into the building currently used by Allis. If that building comes to fruition, the district would save on the annual lease costs.

