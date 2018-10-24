During passionate remarks in a question-and-answer session at La Follette High School Tuesday night, parents repeatedly called for school and district officials to develop more proactive approaches to prevent violence and increase safety.
“Right now, La Follette is functioning a bit reactively,” Alex Fralin, chief of secondary education for the Madison Metropolitan School District, said in reply to parents calling for a more urgent response. “I’m looking forward to the school getting out of that cycle to be more proactive.”
The family forum, held in the school’s cafeteria, included a panel of officials from the district’s central office, including Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham.
Cheatham said during her opening remarks that it’s understandable for parents to be concerned about the school’s culture and climate, especially after a forum was already held in February.
Several parents pointed to problems in the school schedule that have left many students with multiple study halls where they don’t have anything to do, leading to behavioral problems.
Fralin said officials are attempting to mitigate the scheduling problem which arose from having a hybrid schedule. Some classes offered are held each day and others are held every other day, causing overlap which can prevent some students from taking the classes they need.
District officials also discussed their work to address the recent incidents that have left the La Follette community on edge. A 16-year-old student was accidentally shot in the leg by another student on a Madison Metro bus on Sept. 19. Just a week later, a teen was shot several blocks away from the school.
La Follette officials used metal-detecting wands to search each student as they walked into the building during the days following the latter shooting, including at the school’s homecoming dance.
Joe Balles, the district’s school safety and security coordinator, said that after wanding students for several days, officials realized they currently don’t have the capacity to screen students every day.
Balles said he is working with the district’s lawyers to create additional language to clarify policies around intermittent searches with metal-detecting wands. He said that school officials may in the future set up unannounced stations that students would have to go through every few weeks or so when entering the school.
“To do it (wand searches) every day is a very staff-intensive thing for us to do and we simply can’t have that,” Balles said.
Balles said the district is studying the viability of having full metal detectors that students can walk through, but that since they usually cost about $4,000 each, any action on that front is not imminent.
Cheatham also admitted the district’s earlier failures to communicate in a timely manner about the timing of some school safety improvements, which include electronic locks on classroom doors, additional video cameras and an updated phone system.
“We were not able to follow that initial aggressive timeline, but I think the most important step for me is acknowledging that we were not communicating well about why the timeline had changed,” Cheatham said.
Chad Wiese, the district’s director of building services, explained the delay in the timeline for getting the new locks on doors to the School Board on Monday. Wiese said at the forum that officials plan to begin work on installing the new locks at La Follette in December and have them installed in the district’s three other high schools by the start of next school year.
La Follette has already had new alarms and cameras installed over the last several weeks, and have more than a dozen more cameras set to be installed soon, according to Wiese.
But for many parents, some of these changes to the infrastructure, such as metal detectors, are only reactionary responses that do not get at the root of the problems La Follette is facing.
“I’m really disappointed that student intensive services ranks so low, when that’s the root cause,” said Andrea Turetzky Hogan, a Glendale Elementary School teacher who has a child who attends La Follette. “We can put alarms in, we can put metal detectors in. That’s a reaction. Meeting kids and their needs? That’s proactive.”
Another parent called for school officials, including Principal Sean Storch, to notify parents when incidents such as fights happen that don’t necessarily trigger an all-parents email or letter.
“If it happens at La Follette, I have a right to know that dangerous stuff is happening so that I can react appropriately to protect my kid,” the parent said, recounting an incident where several disruptive students nearly started a fight down the hallway from his son’s classroom and he only knew about it because he is friends with the teacher.
Cheatham pledged to have a more active presence at La Follette and noted that many on MMSD’s leadership team are focusing much of their effort to make sure the school’s climate and culture improves as the school year progresses.