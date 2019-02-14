Madison School Board member James Howard said in a statement Thursday that he is endorsing Kaleem Caire, Ali Muldrow and Ananda Mirilli for this year's School Board election cycle.
Muldrow is vying for Seat 4, which is currently held by Howard. Howard announced in December that he would not seek re-election.
Muldrow is running against three others: Former Dane County Board member David Blaska, local restaurant owner Laila Borokhim, and semi-retired physician Albert Bryan.
Caire, the founder and CEO of One City Schools, is running against public education advocate Cris Carusi for Seat 3. Mirilli, an educational equity consultant for the Department of Public Instruction, is running against Seat 5 incumbent TJ Mertz and school choice proponent Amos Roe.
"During my service over the past nine years my largest frustration has been the board's inability to support proposals that would directly benefit students of color," Howard said in his statement. "We can go back several years to Madison Prep and each initiative since that was offered as a possible solution to low academic achievement for students of color. The board has only been willing to pass initiatives to raise the achievement for students of color when they are embedded in initiatives that will benefit our white students."
Howard, the longest-serving current member of the School Board, said the election is an opportunity to elect more candidates who are willing to vote for initiatives that would specifically improve achievement for students of color.
"We need board members, who through their own life experiences, understand the immeasurable difficulties experienced by the students of color within our schools, and because of this understanding, are willing to take innovative measures where others steps continue to fail using 'poverty' as an excuse to cover a much bigger myriad of problems."
Muldrow is also endorsed by School Board members Kate Toews and Gloria Reyes. The political group Adelante, which was started by Reyes, endorsed the three candidates Howard is supporting. Member Nicki Vander Meulen, Seat 7, has endorsed Carusi and Mertz, but decided to stay out of the Seat 4 race.
Madison Teachers Inc. endorsed Muldrow and Carusi, as well as a dual endorsement of Mertz and Mirilli, earlier this month.
The primary election is Feb. 19, which will narrow the race for Seats 3, 4 and 5 down to two people each.