Our Redeemer Lutheran Church seeks to expand early childhood programs due to 'high demand'

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will seek building permits to add classrooms and a gymnasium to its school during a Madison Plan Commission meeting Tuesday.

A letter of intent given to the commission outlines a "high demand" from members of the church as well as the surrounding community as the driving force behind the proposed expansion.

The first phase of the project will add early childhood education classrooms as well as a gymnasium and later phases, to be approved separately at a date to be determined, will add classrooms for higher grade levels.

The commission will need to approve construction of the addition to the Southwest Side church which will exceed 10,000 square feet.

