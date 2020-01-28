'Our big loss is their gain': Comments from Texas district mostly praise MMSD superintendent hire Gutiérrez

“Madison is getting a wonderful superintendent and human being, and we hope he is as successful there as he was here,” wrote one. “Seguin is losing a wonderful superintendent.”

Gazette managing editor Felicia Frazar wrote in an email that the reaction to the announcement “has been a mix of positive well wishes to disappointment.”

“He was a well liked superintendent who people feel was creating momentum in Seguin, so they hate to lose that,” Frazar wrote. “Of course, every person, no matter how popular, has detractors. He was no different. But by and large he was widely supported here.”

A few of those detractors joined the Facebook comments, expressing concerns about student achievement levels in the district during Gutiérrez’s tenure.

“The sad reality is that under Matthew Gutierrez the vast majority of the SISD students are not on grade level and in fact are on the decline,” one wrote.

But the overall tone remained positive — including hope that he was prepared for the winters ahead and the Midwesterners soon to be pronouncing “Gutiérrez.”

“I can just imagine them mispronouncing his name with their accents,” wrote one.

