The Oregon School District and a host of other schools in the Madison area received grants Thursday for improving school safety and security.
The state Department of Justice announced the latest recipients of the grant program Thursday. The 60 schools and school districts included in Thursday’s announcement will get a total of $2.6 million, and they are the last to be awarded money in the first round of the grants.
The Oregon School District is set to receive $145,294.
In total, 723 schools and school districts were awarded grants in the first round, totaling $48.5 million.
Other recipients in the area include:
- Abundant Life Christian School, Madison, $16,560.
- Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, Madison, $11,550.
- Our Lady of Assumption Grade School, Beloit, $19,977.
- Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran School, Madison, $20,000.
- Saint Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, Watertown, $17,450.
- Saint Paul’s Lutheran School, Janesville, $19,874.
- St. James Grade School, Madison, $19,611.
- St. Mary School, Janesville, $15,711.
A second round of $48 million in grants is now open to applications, and schools and school districts that received funding in the first round are eligible to reapply. The state estimates 688 schools and school districts intend to participate in the second round.