When former Black Hawk Middle School teacher Don White takes off to Costa Rica with a group of 30 students and some of their family members in June 2020, it’ll mark the end of an era.
White has organized trips through the student travel firm EF Educational Tours, giving students a chance to explore the world. U.S.-based trips have included New York and Washington, D.C., and international trips have included London and Paris.
“This is not my last farewell, but my grand finale from the school and a great way to go out,” White said, who took early retirement earlier this year after teaching for 21 years.
The former teacher said the Costa Rica trip in 2020 will be the 10th trip he’s led, totaling nearly 200 participants.
The trips, run by the travel firm, are not affiliated with the Madison School District or Black Hawk Middle School. The tours give students a chance to learn about the world alongside their loved ones.
“As a kid growing up here on the north side of Madison, I never got that opportunity,” said Elise Butterfield, a parent who will be a chaperone on the Costa Rica trip in 2020 and went on the D.C. and Paris trips with her kids. “I was never given that opportunity to travel and have somebody else plan it for me because I couldn’t do it myself. I’d be too afraid to plan a big trip like this."
As a single parent, Butterfield said one of the easy things about EF trips was the planning process, which is entirely taken care of by the tour company.
Students who go on the trip are set to see waterfalls and various plant life and animals in Costa Rica, while also seeing local schools and farms in the Central American country.
“For us, being people of color, kids of color don’t get the chance to travel the world,” she said. “Being able to travel the world with my kids is a great opportunity.”
Families cover the cost of the trip over a 20-month period, starting this month. The trips are designed for seventh-graders for when they graduate from the middle school in 2020. The payments, which are $153 per month for students and $183 for adults, are scheduled over the course of 20 months in order to keep the overall cost down for families who wouldn’t be able to afford a big trip with one payment.
White said the price is all-inclusive, including three meals a day, airfare, hotels, guides and all of the planned activities.
About 18 students signed up for the Costa Rica trip by the end of October, according to White.
Around 10 parents will also join students on the trip, a feature that White says is special.
“I don’t know if it’s because I’m an overprotective parent who wants to go with their kid or what,” said Kelly Hauser, a parent of a seventh-grade student at Blackhawk who will be going on the trip. “It’ll be a nice experience to take in together.”
White said students who go on the trip are ready for the challenge.
"Students don’t really realize it because they’re having so much fun, but it’s so educational,” White said. “These trips are really for the students who want to take on the adventure and be doing a lot when they travel. This helps enrich the education that you can get by simply being in the classroom.”
Butterfield also emphasized the ability to teach her kids about the world because of the EF tours.
“My son is very into fashion, so on EF trips it’s been great being able to take in how fashion is in other countries,” she said. “It’s something I couldn’t provide by myself.”