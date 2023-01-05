One City Schools shutting down ninth and 10th grades

Citing an exodus of core-class teachers, Madison charter school One City Schools told parents of about 60 students Thursday that it would shut down its first ninth- and 10th-grade classes after only one semester.

The school’s vice president of external relations, Gail Wiseman, said the school lost five teachers since the beginning of the school year and had to make the “really difficult decision” to close the grades effective Jan. 20, or the last day of the semester.

Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins was at the Thursday meeting and pledged the district’s assistance in transitioning students to Madison schools, Wiseman said, but One City has also been in touch with officials from the Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona school districts to serve students who live in those districts.

Each student’s family is assigned a case worker to help make the transition as “smooth as possible,” she said.

She said teachers, who had signed contracts to teach the full academic year, left for a “variety of reasons,” but cited the American teacher shortage as a “national crisis” and a contributing factor.

One City, which began in 2018 with 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten, has been slowly adding grades in the years since and won authorization last year from the University of Wisconsin System — which issues its charter — to begin serving high schoolers.

It currently has two locations — a preschool on Fisher Street on Madison’s South Side and a newly renovated building on West Broadway in Monona — serving children through grade six.

Wiseman said the school is not giving up on high school, but doesn’t plan to offer ninth grade again until 2025 after it adds seventh grade in the fall of this year and eighth grade in the fall of 2024.

One City’s founder, Kaleem Caire, is a Madison native who in 2011 led a failed effort to convince the Madison School Board to authorize a charter school he would run to serve mainly low-income, minority children who, as a group, have long performed poorly in Madison schools. One City Schools aims to employ a rigorous curriculum and a longer school year.

After the School Board voted down his first charter proposal, Caire used a new Republican-created system for authorizing public charters through the UW System.

One City scored the lowest on state standardized tests of any school system in Dane County last school year, with only 7.7% of third-graders and 5.9% of fourth-graders scoring proficient or higher in English and language arts, and 7.7% of third graders scoring that high in math.

In science and social studies, 11.8% of fourth graders scored proficient or higher.

Caire previously said the low test scores are partly because 68% of the school’s students were new last year, with almost all of them testing two grades behind. The school was also participating in the Forward Exam for the first time and stumbled when following the testing protocol, he said, largely because of staffing shortages that left students and staff unprepared.

Parents of One City ninth and 10th graders were told in a notice Wednesday to be at the “mandatory” meeting Thursday at the Monona One City location to discuss the “future of One City Preparatory Academy.”