Children at One City Schools, along with their families and the school's employees, will soon be able to utilize Access Community Health Centers, according to a new partnership announced by the two entities on Wednesday.
One City Schools, which expanded from One City Early Learning Center, is one of the state's first 4K and kindergarten charter options authorized by the University of Wisconsin's Office of Educational Opportunity. The school previously operated as a private school before beginning as a charter this school year.
"By partnering with Access, we can help ensure our children and families receive superior health care no matter their life situation," Kaleem Caire, the CEO of One City Schools, said in a statement on Wednesday. "It is wonderful that our employees can benefit from this relationship too."
Caire is running for Seat 3 on the Madison School Board. The election is on April 2.
Implementation will be gradual, according to a spokeswoman for One City Schools.
"It's going to take some time to implement, but we're looking at how we can incorporate it all into our admissions process for next fall, where we can show families, 'Here are ways we can help you and your entire family," said Jessica Tormey, vice president of public engagement and advancement at One City.
Access has three Madison locations that offer clinical care including medical, dental and behavioral health, regardless of a person's ability to pay. Officials at Access said the partnership allows students and families to get all of their health care in one place.
"It is often a struggle for families to travel for appointments. Parents are often required to miss work, and their children miss school," Ken Loving, Access' CEO said in a statement on Wednesday. "We do our best to mitigate those problems by providing coordinated clinical care at a single health care home."
All health insurance plans, including BadgerCare, are accepted at Access Community Health Centers. A sliding fee scale with discounts is available for people without insurance.
Loving said the partnership will help further One City's focus on early childhood education.