One City points to stress of pandemic, students' 'issues' in explaining partial closure

A day after a Madison charter school abruptly announced it was suspending ninth- and 10th-grade classes because of an exodus of teachers, a school official said some of its educators struggled with "the academic, social and emotional issues that many of our children demonstrated."

One City Schools told parents Thursday that classes for the 62 students would end Jan. 20 — only a semester after the school expanded to serve them.

One City began in 2018 with 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten and has been slowly adding grades in the years since. It currently has two locations — a preschool on Fisher Street on Madison's South Side and a newly renovated building on West Broadway in Monona — serving children through grade six.

The school's vice president of external relations, Gail Wiseman, denied Friday that the school had been unprepared for its latest expansion, saying that as a "public charter school, our job is to pursue new opportunities, seed new innovations and tackle long-standing problems in K-12 education."

Schools in Madison, Dane County and nationwide have long reported wide achievement gaps among student groups, most pressingly between white and Black students, and One City founder Kaleem Caire's primary mission has long been to employ a rigorous curriculum and a longer school day and year to improve the academic achievement of low-income students of color.

"In deciding to start our secondary school with a small number of ninth and 10th graders, we didn't take a big enough bite at the problem," Wiseman said Friday. "There are thousands of high-schoolers in Dane County who are not proficient in reading, writing and mathematics, and who are not close to being ready educationally and skill-wise for higher education or careers."

One City's high-school, known as its Prep Academy, current enrolls 62 students, Wiseman said, 51 of whom reside within the Madison School. There are three each are from the Marshall and Sun Prairie districts, two each from Verona and Middleton-Cross Plains, and one from Monticello.

As a public charter supported with tax dollars and authorized through the University of Wisconsin System Office of Educational Opportunity, students don't have to come from the Madison and Monona areas where One City is located.

Wiseman said the five core-subject teachers who resigned this school year — despite being under contract for the full year — "were dealing with a myriad of challenges that educators across the country are facing today."

"The pandemic has had a lingering effect on the mental health of many children and adults, particularly educators," she said. "These challenges are driving the teacher shortage. We reference it because this is crippling K-12 education. This is also a very serious issue that the public and our policy makers need to know, understand and address, immediately. Not having enough educators will continue to undermine the education of millions of children in the United States, and thousands of children in Dane County, including at One City Schools."

Wiseman said Thursday that the school is not giving up on high school, but doesn't plan to offer ninth grade again until 2025 after it adds seventh grade in the fall of this year and eighth grade in the fall of 2024.

Parents of One City ninth and 10th graders were told in a notice Wednesday to be at the "mandatory" meeting Thursday at the Monona One City location to discuss the "future of One City Preparatory Academy."

Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins was at that meeting and pledged the district's assistance in transitioning students to Madison schools, Wiseman said Thursday, but One City has also been in touch with officials from the other districts students were coming from.

Each student's family is assigned a case worker to help make the transition as "smooth as possible," she said.

In an email to Madison School District families on Friday, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said the district opened an "emergency enrollment center" at the district's administration building Friday morning and will provide academic counseling and orientation help to students electing to enroll in the district.

Attempts to reach former teachers at One City Prep were unsuccessful Friday. A former One City board member, Wajiha Akhtar, who resigned from her position last month, said she did not have a role in or any knowledge of the decision to end the high school grades and declined further comment.

One City Head of Schools Devon Davis referred questions about canceling ninth and 10th grades to Wiseman; it wasn't immediately clear if she was still employed by One City. Another board member and human resources employee at the school, Toya Pedracine-Stewart, similarly referred questions to Wiseman.

Past charter effort

Caire is a Madison native who in 2011 led a failed effort to convince the Madison School Board to authorize a charter school, called Madison Preparatory Academy, that he would have run to serve mainly low-income, minority children.

The board and district administrators have long resisted straying too far from the traditional public schools model, and Caire had initially pushed for the school to be a "non-instrumentality" of the district, meaning the board and administrators would have significantly less control over it than other district schools.

A couple months before the board was to vote on that plan, he agreed to a plan to make it an "instrumentality," meaning it would be required to hire union teachers.

But a district analysis later found that would increase the cost of the project and cost-saving changes couldn't be made without nullifying the teachers union contract.

After the defeat of Madison Prep in December 2011, Caire used a new Republican-created, UW System chartering process to launch One City.

Test scores

One City scored the lowest on state standardized tests of any school system in Dane County last school year, with only 7.7% of third-graders and 5.9% of fourth-graders scoring proficient or higher in English and language arts, and 7.7% of third graders scoring that high in math.

In science and social studies, 11.8% of fourth graders scored proficient or higher.

Caire previously said the low test scores are partly because 68% of the school's students were new last year, with almost all of them testing two grades behind. The school was also participating in the Forward Exam for the first time and stumbled when following the testing protocol, he said, largely because of staffing shortages that left students and staff unprepared.