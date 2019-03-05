The Whitehorse Middle School staffer accused of punching and pulling the hair of an 11-year-old girl at Madison's Whitehorse Middle School will not be charged with a crime, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Tuesday.
"I am aware of public narratives about this incident," Ozanne said at a 1 p.m. news conference. "Some members of our community have coupled this information with their own experience, drawing conclusions that are simply wrong."
"In this case, I do not believe a crime was committed."
Ozanne declined to say whether the staffer involved in the Feb. 13 incident, behavior coach Robert Mueller-Owens, might face discipline by the school district.
"If you want to talk to the employer about employee protocol and policies, that is up to them."
The girl's family alleges that Mueller-Owens pushed, punched and pulled the girl's hair. Mueller-Owens is white, and the girl is black.
Ozanne's announcement followed a press conference earlier Tuesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at which the girl's mother, Mikiea Price, accused law enforcement and school officials of mishandling the investigation and treating her unfairly.
"This whole process has been unfair, from the beginning of the incident from Feb. 13 to March 5," Price said.
She alleged the school did not call the police, child protective services or her after the incident.
"When I did get in contact with the police, we had a child that stated she was abused, we had a teacher witness it ... and we also had a video of half of an incident that shows abuse, and this man still hasn't been arrested," she said during a Tuesday morning press conference.
The incident happened as the district has been dealing with six incidents this school year in which a teacher used a racial slur in front of a student; all the teachers have resigned or been fired.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church pastor Marcus Allen, who has seen the video of the incident, said during the press conference that it shows a man "bull-rushing a child from out of the classroom into the hallway and hitting a wall and then down to the floor."
Madison police have finished their investigation into an incident at Whitehorse Middle School in which a staff member allegedly punched and pulled the hair of a student but are not saying whether they are recommending charges.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Friday the results of the investigation have been turned over to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, and it will be up to his office to determine if charges would be filed.
Ozanne’s office did not return calls seeking comment Friday.
The incident happened Feb. 13 at the middle school, when positive behavior coach Robert Mueller-Owens allegedly pushed, punched and pulled the hair of an 11-year-old girl. Mueller-Owens is white, and the girl is black.
According to the online news site Madison365, which first reported on the incident, a teacher called Mueller-Owens to a classroom because the girl and another student were spraying too much perfume. The interaction eventually moved to a hallway where a security camera captured part of the incident.
Mueller-Owens was put on leave and school district officials said he would not return to the East Side school.
Controversy surrounding the incident spilled over at a Madison School Board meeting Monday night, when hundreds of people turned out to protest, forcing the board to conduct business in a closed room away from the crowd.
Tension had already been building as the community learned of six teachers and substitute teachers this school year who used racial slurs in front of students. Those teachers resigned or were dismissed.
On Thursday, school district Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham issued an open letter to the community, promising training to staff on racial bias and equity, as well as a new system for reporting racism and discrimination.
Cheatham called the slurs “indefensible” and the Whitehorse incident “especially horrific.”
The Rev. Marcus Allen, pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church, who viewed the security camera footage with the girl’s mother, said it shows a man “forcibly pushing” a student out of a classroom from one side of the hallway to the other. Both the student and man fall to the ground, he said, and after about 20 to 30 seconds another adult appears to intervene.
“No matter what comes out of the police investigation, there was a failure on our part,” Cheatham said in her letter. “We will review every fact to understand what happened so that we can take aggressive action.”
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County president and CEO Michael Johnson is urging Cheatham to consider creating a “Parent Ombudsman Office” that would be independent of the school district and would operate a “24-hour hotline with trained parent ambassadors who will serve as a support system for parents and students impacted by these incidents.” He also called for the creation of a “local school council” for each school that would represent the school’s students and community.