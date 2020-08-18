New UW program aims to diversify, attract teachers in Wisconsin schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Wisconsin continues to face diminishing enrollment in teacher education programs, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Education hopes to financially support over 1,500 students to study and work as teachers in the state over the next five years.

The Teacher Pledge program, effective this fall semester, will offer financial aid, including the equivalent of in-state tuition and student or testing certification fees, to students who pledge to teach three to four years in a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school in Wisconsin. Students with greater need may also receive additional costs, such as books or living expenses.

The school started discussing the program about three years ago to address an increasing teacher shortage, including a lack of teachers of color, across Wisconsin, said Diana Hess, dean of the education school. She added that it has been “phenomenal” to see the Teacher Pledge be entirely funded through $18 million from private donors.

“We’ve got a lot of alums and friends of the School of Education who are really interested in supporting innovation and making sure teacher education is as strong as it can be and that we strengthen Wisconsin schools,” Hess said. “There has been so much support from people who, quite frankly, can spend their money on anything.”