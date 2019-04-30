Just over two weeks after two boys at East High School were arrested for allegedly raping another student inside a bathroom after school, the Madison School Board said in a statement on Monday that it remains committed to keeping schools safe and taking sexual violence seriously.
“We want you to know we hear students, teachers and families as they come forward with strategies and solutions that exhibit the courage it takes to face the tragedy that has taken place in our school,” the statement said. “We are here to serve, to empower our community to make change, and to uplift and strengthen education.”
School Board member Ali Muldrow, Seat 4, who was publicly sworn in to office at the beginning of Monday’s monthly meeting along with Ananda Mirilli and Cris Carusi, read the statement aloud. The three new members were privately sworn in on April 22.
The statement was made at the first meeting held by the new School Board, at Chavez Elementary School, which was a departure from the board's regular meetings that are held at the Doyle Administration Building. The move was part of the board's efforts to engage more with the community. Its May and June meetings are also expected to be held at Madison schools, though officials have not confirmed locations yet.
Though Monday’s action was the first collective statement from the School Board, various members have spoken publicly through blogs and social media about sexual violence in Madison’s schools.
The alleged rape at East was one of several recent incidents in the district. Several other arrests were made at La Follette High School as two more students reported to police that they were sexually assaulted by another student.
Students and staff at East have blasted the Madison Metropolitan School District and Superintendent Jen Cheatham for having what they described as a slow response to the reported assaults. Days after the incident, MMSD also faced criticism after security official Joe Balles was quoted as saying “kids will be kids,” when explaining during a TV interview that Madison schools are safe.
Later, Cheatham said in a letter to families that there is “no place in our schools for sexual violence or comments that minimize sexual assault.”
A letter from East staff called on disciplinary measures to be taken against Balles as well as mandatory training for security personnel on sexual assault and rape culture.
A small petition on change.org was started several days ago to ask the district to remove Balles from his position as the district’s safety and security coordinator.
The Monday statement from the board made no mention of Balles’ comments. The School Board had been working on a statement for the last week before it was put into the formal agenda.
“As Madison’s first school board made up entirely of women, we are committed to ushering our community into the future by working to end sexual violence in our schools,” the statement says. “This responsibility is worthy of collective commitment to our students, teachers and schools.”
The incidents have renewed calls from students who want the School Board to take more preventative steps to address sexual violence, including increasing the prominence of education around consent and interpersonal relationships.
“Many youth have already endured sexual abuse or rape by the time they are 12. Having the Rape Crisis Center come in during 10th-grade health classes is not enough,” Memorial High School senior Kari Larson said. “In addition, these presentations must be improved or extended to not only cover healthy relationships or consent as they do now, but also a detailed plan about how to get help at school if one has been sexually assaulted.”
Kari and several fellow Memorial students said they want to see MMSD inform students on how to file a Title IX complaint and other procedures to take if an assault occurs. Students also want policies to be put in place that would remove alleged perpetrators from being in the same classrooms and same school as survivors.
“Not every staff member or police officer is able to fully grasp what a victim has gone through and might intentionally or unintentionally downplay the experiences of students, so it’s imperative that schools share information on how to file a Title IX complaint,” said Kari, president of the sexual assault awareness group Teal Ribbon Club at Memorial. “Sometimes due to a lack of response from administrators, it’s the only way students can feel that they can obtain justice.”
Maggie Di Sanza, a sophomore at Memorial, also said the district needs to do more to address sexual assault in its schools.
“Our district does not want to be held accountable for sexual assaults that happen in our schools, hence their earlier statements explaining that kids will be kids and that these incidents are going to happen anyways,” Maggie said. “These is an unacceptable response and despite apologizing for the notion of the phrases, no action has been taken in order to get just compensation for the victim.”
Budget introduced
Monday’s meeting also marked the formal unveiling of the 2019-20 budget proposal from the district. The board is expected to deliberate over the $462.6 million total spending plan before voting on a preliminary budget in June.
“Each year, we strive to create a proposal that is tightly aligned to the priorities of the district. The budget should be a reflection of those priorities,” Cheatham said. “This year is no different.”
Under the proposal, property taxes would increase by $86 for owners of average-value homes in the district. That average value is just under $295,000.
Though the total budget would decrease slightly from the current school year’s budget, the district’s property tax levy would rise by about 6 percent. An operating referendum approved by Madison voters in 2016 allowed the district to raise $26 million over four years. The additional funding from that referendum runs out at the end of next school year.
The operating budget, which is comprised primarily of educator salaries and related expenses, would increase by 0.65 percent under the proposal.
The budget also includes professional development related to the updated Behavior Education Plan, as well as additional funds to increase mental health services.
A slew of items in the proposal are tied to the advancing equity goals in the district’s Strategic Framework, Cheatham said.
Though the preliminary budget is slated for approval in June, the final budget will be voted on in October. Much of the difference between June and October depends on what happens with the state budget, which is supposed to pass through a divided state government at the end of June. The board approved a resolution endorsing Gov. Tony Evers’ education budget proposals.