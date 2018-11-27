The Madison School Board rolled out new procedures for its public comment period Monday night after last month’s meeting adjourned early due to protests.
A large digital clock is now installed that shows speakers how much time they have left. Speakers during the public comment have up to three minutes. A buzzer sounds when the allotted time is up.
School Board president Mary Burke also moved away from introducing speakers by name after becoming a target of presenters’ ire last month when she mispronounced some names as she called people up to the front of the auditorium. Instead, each speaker was called up by number, and his or her name was displayed on a screen at the front of the room.
“I think that with the changes we made with regard to the timer, people’s names, I think it went much more smoothly,” Burke said. “I think they’re good practices.”
Signs also blocked off the first row of seats in the Doyle Administration Building’s auditorium to include only presenters and Madison Metropolitan School District guests.
Several presenters criticized the move to do away with names, saying they felt like they were being treated like inmates and not as people.
Much of the public comment period included presenters from Freedom Inc., the local social justice advocacy group that has an ongoing “No cops in schools” campaign.
Freedom Inc. presenters called on the School Board to not renew its contract with the city that allows for police officers in Madison’s four comprehensive high schools.
The district’s current contract with the city ends at the end of the school year. Last month, the board voted to accept the report from the Education Resource Officer ad hoc committee, which was charged with studying best practices related to police officers in schools.
The report, which detailed 16 recommendations aimed at providing oversight for EROs, is meant to help inform members’ decisions as to how to best move forward on the issue.
“Our kids don’t need better relationships,” said Bianca Gomez, Freedom Inc.’s gender justice coordinator. "They don’t need police to pass out turkeys, don’t need cool, hip officers, they need transformative justice that doesn’t include police.”
At an open workshop before the regular School Board meeting, district staff provided their thoughts to members on how MMSD should use EROs in schools. Some of the recommendations included cultivating better relationships between EROs and students and investing in youth of color.
“Investing in youth of color means removing police from schools,” Gomez said, who said the School Board is adopting Freedom Inc.’s language regarding youth of color without backing it up with the full implementation of the advocacy group’s recommendations, which include more community control of policing and removing EROs from schools.
Freedom Inc. co-executive director Kazbuag Vaj pushed back on the idea that the group simply tells its presenters, many of them students, what to say or what to think.
“Hmong kids, black kids, Cambodian kids, are very intelligent,” Vaj said. “If you give them the information they can come up with their own ideas.”
Gomez said the School Board has ignored the experiences of students of color and research around police in schools.
“The School Board also continues to call on more security," Gomez said. "For them that means ‘safety;' for us that means criminalization and surveillance. They are continuing to perpetuate white supremacy.”