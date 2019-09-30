Typical expenses for a parent-teacher group can include field trips, a school-wide performance or t-shirts for every student.
Two years ago, the Lapham-Marquette PTG was faced with a different request when two students lost their fathers in car accidents. PTG president David Staple recalled the then-principal approaching the group with a request for the families that were “in a pretty tough spot.”
They raised some money to help the families, and Staple said it sparked the idea among PTG members that “maybe this is something that we should fundraise for directly, be setting money aside directly.” The idea fizzled because of challenges with how to award such funding.
“It’s easier to come up with criteria for field trips and t-shirts, things like that,” Staple said.
It returned this past school year, when a pair of recently moved-in families were going to be without furniture for a few weeks and the PTG was able to raise funds and buy them bedding and mattresses.
“Those two requests basically wiped out what would be the normal amount of money that we put toward these issues,” Staple said. “Some of us got to thinking, this is a really important thing that we can help out with.”
The two east side elementary schools are paired and share a parent-teacher group. Lapham serves students in kindergarten through second grade, and Marquette students are in grades three through five. Last year, 48% of Lapham's students were considered economically disadvantaged, with about 42% at Marquette. The district as a whole had 48% of its students in that category in 2018-19, according to state Department of Public Instruction data.
In October, any donation the group receives will go toward its new “acute needs fund,” earmarked for situations in which students or families need emergency help, which Staple said is a “very meaningful” opportunity.
The fund got started with a $1,000 grant from the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association, which president Patty Prime said the group quickly approved after receiving the application.
“The purpose of the neighborhood association is to support the neighborhood, help bring people together. Part of the neighborhood is the Lapham school,” Prime said. “This especially seemed like a very good application of our funds to help families in need and support through the PTG.”
Staple said the group still has to come up with a rubric of sorts to analyze funding requests that would come from social workers. He said the key is balancing the importance of the issue with the number of students it affects.
“These are obviously people who are experiencing a situation or a crisis that is potentially life changing or could really alter their experience,” he said. “If we’re able to change the impact of that experience in any way such that their life and their educational opportunities or educational experience is enhanced, I think it’s a special thing to be a part of.”