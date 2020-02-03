You are the owner of this article.
New Madison Schools superintendent's $250K contract up for vote Monday
New Madison Schools superintendent's $250K contract up for vote Monday

Matthew Gutiérrez (copy)

The Madison Metropolitan School District would pay superintendent-hire Matthew Gutiérrez $250,000 a year under a contract proposal set for a vote Monday.

 Scott Girard

The Madison School Board is expected to vote Monday on a two-year contract worth $250,000 for new superintendent hire Matthew Gutiérrez.

The vote would be at a special meeting in open session scheduled for 5 p.m. before the normal Instruction Work Group meeting.

The 12-page contract, already signed by board president Gloria Reyes and board clerk Nicki Vander Meulen, includes an optional extension for one year and guarantees Gutiérrez will never be paid less than he was in a previous year for the duration of the contract. The one-year extension would activate at the conclusion of the first year of the contract, meaning he would always operate with a two-year contract unless the board provided notice it refused the extension.

The contract runs from June 1 to May 31 of the following year.

The agreement would allow Gutiérrez 25 vacation days each year, 10 holidays off and up to 13 personal illness days. It will provide up to $8,500 for moving expenses as Gutiérrez and his family move from Seguin, Texas, and cover “reasonable temporary living expenses” up to Nov. 1, 2020.

Gutiérrez was announced last Friday as the School Board’s choice among its three finalists for the open superintendent position, currently filled by interim Jane Belmore.

The board will evaluate Gutiérrez once each year in closed session under the contract, producing a written evaluation that “shall be considered confidential to the extent permitted by law.”

Following the contract meeting, the board will discuss the Behavior Education Plan with staff at the Instruction Work Group meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Scott Girard is the local k-12 education reporter at the Cap Times. A Madison native, he joined the paper in 2019 after working for six years for Unified Newspaper Group. Follow him on Twitter @sgirard9.

