New initiatives from Foundation for Madison's Public Schools assist students, teachers during coronavirus pandemic

Cheeks addressed long-declining state funding for K-12 education. Though the foundation has continued to strengthen its focus since adding advocacy to its mission statement in 2015, the recent pandemic has “highlighted the racial and economic inequalities across our countries and right here in our community,” Cheeks said.

It has “likewise highlighted the opportunities that exist to continue strengthening our communities which naturally means strengthening our public schools,” Cheeks said. “It’s clear that COVID-19 has heightened our community’s awareness of all our schools do.”

Another new foundation effort is Teachers Progress Equity Tools and Supplies (PETS), which in its pilot phase has provided $8,000 of supplies to 100 teachers, said project manager Mary Reinders. The supply and support program for teachers will offer resources to teachers who often spend hundreds of their own dollars for learning materials.

“The district absolutely provides resources and materials and supplies to our schools, and we also partner with parents and families in the community to bring materials to classrooms each year,” Reinders said. “But unfortunately, not all families are able to fulfill the supply lists that teachers give out.”