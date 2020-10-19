New Glarus School District temporarily shifts to online-only learning amid pandemic

The New Glarus School District announced Sunday it will shift to online-only learning for two weeks.
The shift is the result of escalating "internal metrics" amid the COVID-19 pandemic according to the announcement.
"This weekend, the internal metrics of positive cases and quarantines escalated significantly and were connected to every building in the district," New Glarus District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Thayer said in a statement Monday. "Also, the cases and quarantines were coming from multiple sources, which indicates significant community spread."
The district put in place safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within school buildings, which, according to Thayer, worked.
However, there was evidence of spread within families and the community which caused numerous positive cases and quarantines among students, she said.
The district will conduct online-only learning from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30. Information about the shift was sent through email and a "mass call" on Sunday evening according to comments on the district's Facebook page.
Meals will be delivered during the two weeks of online-only instruction to families that signed up for meal delivery.
Lunch pick-up will continue Monday and meal delivery will start on Tuesday.
