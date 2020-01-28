New fund will honor Doyenne Group's Amy Gannon, daughter who died in Hawaii helicopter crash

Jocelyn was an eighth-grader at Hamilton Middle School, which held grief support hours for students upon return from winter break. Principal John Burkholder wrote in a letter to families at the time that Jocelyn was “a wonderful young person.”

The press release announcing the new fund touts Madison’s “outpouring of love, emotion and support for the Gannon family” in the month since the crash.

“Despite such a horrible tragedy, the Gannons are hoping the community can rally yet again to support noteworthy causes,” it states.

Wentler said in the business world it's easy to miss how much support the community offers when focused on day-to-day duties.

“Most days, like any entrepreneur, our heads are so down in our business," she said. “We forget to look up and realize how many people are standing behind us and supporting us and cheering us on.”

She's hopeful the funds devoted to women's entrepreneurship can help people avoid passing on professional development opportunities or paying themselves or adding an employee.