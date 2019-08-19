The controversial Nails' Tales sculpture — which critics say resembles an ear of corn or male genitalia — is set to be removed Wednesday, according to UW-Madison.
UW-Madison announced its intention to remove the statue in June as part of its plan to redesign the Field House South Plaza.
Located since 2005 outside of Camp Randall Stadium near the corner of Regent Street and Breese Terrace, the 50-foot concrete obelisk of footballs will be stored around 15 miles southeast of campus on university property until a new site for it is found.
UW-Madison plans to work with the artist, Donald Lipski, and campus and community stakeholders to find a new location for the sculpture within the next year or so.
The sculpture was intended to project power and strength, but some community members have said it seems out of place or even called it "a monstrosity."
Lipski told the State Journal in June that he loves the sculpture, but that he thinks "something new and wonderful will come of it."
Once the sculpture is removed, contractors will work through the end of the month to remove its foundation and restore the space for future use, UW-Madison said.
The reconstruction of South Plaza is slated to begin in February 2020 and finish by the start of the 2020 football season.