NAACP seeks high school students for ACT-SO competition

ACT-SO Dane County, a youth initiative program run by the NAACP, is looking for students who want to participate in its annual local competition that takes place on April 18. Students can select up to three categories of competition from a list of over 32 areas, including performing arts, science, humanities, visual arts, business.
ACT-SO, an acronym of Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics gives black youth a chance to express and be recognized for their talents that fall outside of the categories of entertainment or athletics. Kids who score between 95-100 in their categories are awarded a gold medal and are invited to a national competition.
“We’re in our sixth year of having the competition here in Dane County,” said Frances Huntley-Cooper, president of the local NAACP chapter. “The competition will be held April 18 and then the gold medal students will go to Boston at the end of July and compete nationally. There’s usually about 800 students at the national competition.”
You have free articles remaining.
ACT-SO will follow up the April 18 competition with a ceremony on April 25 where students will learn how they fared in the competition. Huntley-Cooper said recruiting students to participate has been the toughest challenge.
“We started going out to the schools, but we didn’t find that to be an effective way to recruit when we first started the program,” she said. “Now we go if they ask us to come out and talk to the kids. I think it’s a great opportunity for our students.”
Huntley-Cooper said Madison has produced an inordinate number of high finishers in the national competition when compared with other major cities.
“In this six year period of time, we have had three students who won second place nationally in the competition. That’s huge for a teeny town like Madison when we’re competing with New York, Philadelphia and Chicago,” she said. “We have so much talent here.”
Anyone in grades 9-12 hoping to participate can contact Frances Huntley-Cooper at actsodane@gmail.com.