NAACP seeks high school students for ACT-SO competition

ACT-SO Dane County, a youth initiative program run by the NAACP, is looking for students who want to participate in its annual local competition that takes place on April 18. Students can select up to three categories of competition from a list of over 32 areas, including performing arts, science, humanities, visual arts, business.

ACT-SO, an acronym of Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics gives black youth a chance to express and be recognized for their talents that fall outside of the categories of entertainment or athletics. Kids who score between 95-100 in their categories are awarded a gold medal and are invited to a national competition.

“We’re in our sixth year of having the competition here in Dane County,” said Frances Huntley-Cooper, president of the local NAACP chapter. “The competition will be held April 18 and then the gold medal students will go to Boston at the end of July and compete nationally. There’s usually about 800 students at the national competition.”

ACT-SO will follow up the April 18 competition with a ceremony on April 25 where students will learn how they fared in the competition. Huntley-Cooper said recruiting students to participate has been the toughest challenge.