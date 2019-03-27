Madison School Board candidate Ali Muldrow raised the most money in the latest campaign finance filing period, according to documents released by the Madison City Clerk this week.
Muldrow, who is facing former Dane County Board member David Blaska in next week's election for Seat 4, raised $14,143 between Feb. 5 and March 18. She has raised just over $25,082 since her campaign for School Board began.
"I am truly humbled by the willingness of our community to invest in schools that promote a love of learning and produce young people who are lifelong learners," Muldrow said in a statement. "It is that investment that has allowed for this campaign to communicate with over 40,000 voters."
Blaska raised $6,605 during that same period. Muldrow, the co-executive director for the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools, and Blaska, a self-described political conservative and frequent blogger, finished first and second, respectively, in a four-candidate primary on Feb. 19.
Ananda Mirilli, an equity consultant at the Department of Public Instruction and a La Follette High School parent, raised $13,017 during the recent filing period, according to her campaign finance statements. Mirilli is challenging Seat 5 incumbent TJ Mertz, who raised $3,445.
"I am grateful for the response of our community and for the energy Madisonians are dedicating to our public schools," Mirilli said in a statement.
Mirilli and Mertz finished first and second in a three-person primary for Seat 5 last month.
"We didn't raise a lot of money, but we will see how we do with the votes," Mertz said.
In the Seat 3 race, public education advocate and UW-Madison employee Cris Carusi raised $12,095, according to her filings with the city clerk's office. Her opponent, One City Schools founder Kaleem Caire raised $10,175.
"We are running a grassroots campaign that is focused on knocking on doors and talking to voters, and people across the community have told us how much they value public education," Carusi said in an email. "However, School Board campaigns cover a large area — The Madison Metropolitan School District is bigger than the city, the school board candidates need to reach more voters than mayoral candidates."
In February, Carusi narrowly edged Caire in the primary, capturing 49 percent of the vote to 43 percent.
Madison Teachers Inc., which endorsed Carusi, Muldrow, and both Mertz and Mirilli, also reported contributions made to those candidate's campaign committees. The teachers' union gave $6,000 to Carusi, $4,526 to Muldrow, and $900 each to Mertz and Mirilli. Carusi returned $1,475 of the donation MTI gave her because the contribution was over what is allowed by state law, leaving her total contribution from MTI to $4,525.
The election for these three seats on the seven-person Madison School Board are set for April 2.