MTI leaders: 2019 brought ‘dramatic change’ for district leadership, challenges for teachers

When the calendar turned to 2019, the Madison School District had a superintendent in her sixth year and a School Board president who had been a member of the board for seven years.
Three-quarters through the calendar year, amid discussions of referenda and staff disciplined for using racial slurs, both were gone, with the School Board then having no one who had served before 2017. And as the year came to an end, the board’s vice president, Kate Toews, announced she wouldn’t run for re-election next spring.
All of it together created a bit of a “vacuum of leadership” as the district prepares for three finalists to be its next superintendent to come to Madison in January, said Madison Teachers Inc. executive director Doug Keillor.
“This is a time of dramatic change in terms of the leadership of the school district,” Keillor said in a Dec. 30 interview. “When leadership changes you need to start over with that foundation with every new leader that comes on board.”
That can create challenges for a union like MTI, which since Act 10 passed at the beginning of the decade has shifted from a mostly collective bargaining focus to needing to build relationships with the district and show its members what value it can bring to them.
“A lot of (our work) hinges on that ability to forge relationships,” said MTI president Andy Waity.
Change was a theme from the start of the year, as both Keillor and Waity recalled excitement of Gov. Tony Evers being inaugurated to take over for Gov. Scott Walker.
“That was a huge change in Wisconsin and just for public education in general,” Keillor said. “Having a governor who wants to prioritize education, who wants to invest more in public education was a huge, positive change to start the year.”
Regardless of who was in charge, locally or statewide, teachers had a “challenging year” in many ways, Keillor said, especially related to the punitive nature of the district’s response to the use of racial slurs. That included at least seven disciplined during the 2018-19 school year, with the issue receiving international attention when West High School security guard Marlon Anderson was fired in October.
Anderson, who posted about the incident on social media and became a face for the push against the “zero tolerance” practice the district had instituted, had been called a “b**** a** n****” by a student and told the student not to call him the n-word, using the word itself in the process. Another staff member, who had been disciplined the previous school year, went public soon after with her own story.
“I’d say 2019 was a very challenging year for educators and people in the schools,” Keillor said. “It’s always been challenging work, but in 2019 we had some particular challenges that our folks have faced.”
Keillor said one of those challenges was the staff discipline came at the same time the district continues its shift away from “zero tolerance” practices with student discipline, adding that there is more work to be done in getting teachers ready to implement the Behavior Education Plans that went into effect in 2013.
“Last year was very challenging with this contradiction between restorative work for students and highly punitive, zero tolerance for staff,” Keillor said. “Our conversations since the Marlon Anderson (incident), our hope is the school district is moving past that.”
At the same time, MTI itself is offering an increasing number of development opportunities for its staff, especially devoted to racial equity. Holding monthly Saturday sessions along with helping to organize book groups at individual buildings has helped the work spread districtwide, Waity said.
“The folks who attend are then taking it back to their schools,” he said.
It also negotiated a cost-of-living pay increase for staff the School Board approved this fall as part of the final budget.
All of it comes as a few major decisions are on the horizon for 2020: selecting a new superintendent, who will run and be elected to Toews’ seat and how much the district will ask for from voters in a pair of potential referenda on the November ballot. Keillor said it can be hard to reflect when there’s so many important conversations ahead.
He added that, with more than 25,000 kids coming to Madison public schools every day, he knows there’s been “incredible stuff happening every day in every school in the district.”
“There’s really great work that’s happening there all the time,” he said. “At MTI, we typically are either dealing with the large global issues that affect economic conditions of teachers or we’re helping address struggles people are facing on different issues.
“People don’t call us to say what a great day they had in their classroom.”