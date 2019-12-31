MTI leaders: 2019 brought ‘dramatic change’ for district leadership, challenges for teachers

Change was a theme from the start of the year, as both Keillor and Waity recalled excitement of Gov. Tony Evers being inaugurated to take over for Gov. Scott Walker.

“That was a huge change in Wisconsin and just for public education in general,” Keillor said. “Having a governor who wants to prioritize education, who wants to invest more in public education was a huge, positive change to start the year.”

Regardless of who was in charge, locally or statewide, teachers had a “challenging year” in many ways, Keillor said, especially related to the punitive nature of the district’s response to the use of racial slurs. That included at least seven disciplined during the 2018-19 school year, with the issue receiving international attention when West High School security guard Marlon Anderson was fired in October.

Anderson, who posted about the incident on social media and became a face for the push against the “zero tolerance” practice the district had instituted, had been called a “b**** a** n****” by a student and told the student not to call him the n-word, using the word itself in the process. Another staff member, who had been disciplined the previous school year, went public soon after with her own story.