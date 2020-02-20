MTI begins ‘national search’ for next executive director as Keillor announces retirement

The search provides “a good opportunity for us as an organization to take a look at the direction that we’re headed, do some additional thinking and planning about what the future of MTI looks like as we continue to grow and evolve,” Waity said. Top qualities in MTI’s next leader include communications, leadership and experience, he added.

“In general, what we’re really looking for is someone who is going to be able to continue this work of building, keeping the union strong, someone who is well-grounded in all the different elements that are critical to union work,” Waity said.

Additional characteristics desired for the job include people who are resourceful, innovative, team-oriented and informed on political policy related to education and labor matters.

Keillor has been “a solid leader” during his years in the position, Waity said, which included work on the employee handbook, structures of support for membership and expanding the role member leaders play in the organization.

“We’ve been through a lot of transitions and a lot of different things,” Waity said, calling Keillor “an excellent person to guide us through” those changes.

