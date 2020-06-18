MSCR prepares for revenue losses from COVID-19

As the June 29 deadline to approve the 2020-21 preliminary budget approaches, Madison School and Community Recreation is attempting to recover revenue losses brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
MSCR, a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District, operates on Fund 80 property tax revenue in addition to participant fees for community programming and classes. When schools transitioned to online learning in mid-March, MSCR followed suit — no after-school programming, adult softball leagues, art classes. This shift, which will continue during the summer, resulted in logistical as well as financial challenges for the organization.
Janet Dyer, executive director of MSCR, said in an email Tuesday that MSCR anticipates an estimated $494,000 drop in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year. That drop, combined with a “decrease in anticipated paying customers,” will be costly, requiring a reduction in expenses to maintain a balanced budget.
Though the MMSD budget is typically finalized in June and doesn’t see many changes until being officially implemented in October, this year’s unusual circumstances have resulted in more changes and uncertainty.
Before the pandemic hit, MSCR’s annual budget was approximately $13.2 million. Now, revenue losses from canceled summer classes and decreased participation in community programming have created unforeseen challenges.
Dyer cited a recent Consumer Reports survey stating that 16% of respondents plan to never again return to gym/fitness classes in the wake of COVID-19.
“Whether MSCR will see a similar decrease for outdoor programming, including softball, speaks to that challenge,” she wrote.
A reduction in participation automatically reduces spending, which will help offset some of the losses.
“For example, if there are not enough participants registered for an art class, MSCR will not hold the class,” Dyer said. Thus, MSCR loses enrollment fees, but saves the money that would have gone towards hiring an instructor and purchasing art supplies.
Earlier this year, MSCR considered canceling its popular summer softball league. Now, with proper precautions, the league will proceed with a shortened season starting in early July.
Referring to the ramifications of a canceled softball season, Dyer said the financial losses would be inconsequential because the league's budget is net-neutral. However, the community would feel an impact, as players often gather with teammates at sponsoring taverns after games and purchase equipment from local vendors.
League enrollment fees offset the expenses of the season, roughly $175,000, the bulk of which goes towards facility rental and umpire salaries.
“Our worry for softball was the loss of community,” Dyer wrote. “Many teams come together to recreate, get some exercise and then go to their sponsor and socialize. This is why we are happy to provide teams with a shorter season so they can come together and then go and socialize at the small businesses that support the teams.”
Due to the shortened season and social distance guidelines, the league will only accept 100 teams, down from the typical 200-225. Spectators are still welcomed to watch games, but are encouraged to bring their own chairs and maintain physical distance from others.
Softball is one of several programs being added back to MSCR’s summer offerings as Dane County gradually continues its reopening, including virtual curriculum for students and outdoor recreational activities in July and early August.
