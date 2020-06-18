MSCR prepares for revenue losses from COVID-19

League enrollment fees offset the expenses of the season, roughly $175,000, the bulk of which goes towards facility rental and umpire salaries.

“Our worry for softball was the loss of community,” Dyer wrote. “Many teams come together to recreate, get some exercise and then go to their sponsor and socialize. This is why we are happy to provide teams with a shorter season so they can come together and then go and socialize at the small businesses that support the teams.”

Due to the shortened season and social distance guidelines, the league will only accept 100 teams, down from the typical 200-225. Spectators are still welcomed to watch games, but are encouraged to bring their own chairs and maintain physical distance from others.

Softball is one of several programs being added back to MSCR’s summer offerings as Dane County gradually continues its reopening, including virtual curriculum for students and outdoor recreational activities in July and early August.

