The Madison Police Department has completed its investigation into an alleged assault of an 11-year-old girl at Whitehorse Middle School by a white staff member, according to MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The investigative files have been handed over to the Dane County district attorney's office for further review, DeSpain said Friday.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Media reports surfaced last week regarding an alleged assault at Whitehorse Middle School. In that incident, Rob Mueller-Owens, allegedly pushed an 11-year-old girl and pulled her braids out. Mueller-Owens, the staff member facing accusations in the Whitehorse incident, is a positive behavior support coach. He is currently on administrative leave and will not return to Whitehorse, according to MMSD.
Madison School District Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham penned an open letter on Thursday acknowledging the district had failed in some part regardless of the outcome of the police investigation, calling the incident "especially horrific."
The Whitehorse incident follows several instances this school year where staff members have allegedly used racial slurs in front of students.
Tensions rose at the Feb. 25 Madison School Board meeting, which was moved to a private room after disruptions from activists and a tense public comment period that called out the district's lack of a thorough response to the Whitehorse incident.
Cheatham has pledged to hold several community meetings following the incident at Whitehorse, and said the district is working to create a hotline of some sort so teachers, students and families can report incidents of racism or discrimination.