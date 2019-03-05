The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by a Madison School District staffer last month is accusing law enforcement and school officials of mishandling the investigation and treating her unfairly.
"This whole process has been unfair, from the beginning of the incident from Feb. 13 to March 5," said Mikea Price.
She alleged the school did not call the police, child protective services or her after the incident.
"When I did get in contact with the police, we had a child that stated she was abused, we had a teacher witness it ... and we also had a video of half of an incident that shows abuse, and this man still hasn't been arrested," she said during a Tuesday morning press conference.
Madison police have finished their investigation into the incident -- in which a positive behavior coach Robert Mueller-Owens allegedly punched and pulled the hair of the student -- and turned over their findings to the Dane County District Attorney's office on Friday.
Police would not say whether they are recommending charges.
The incident happened as the district has been dealing with six incidents this school year in which a teacher used a racial slur in front of a student; all the teachers have resigned or been fired. The girl in the Whitehorse incident is black; Mueller-Owens is white.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church pastor Marcus Allen, who has seen the video of the incident, said during the press conference that it shows a man "bull-rushing a child from out of the classroom into the hallway and hitting a wall and then down to the floor."
Madison police, the DA's office and the school district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Price said her child is back in school.