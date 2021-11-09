More than a third of East High School students absent after fights, threats

Monday's problems started with an altercation in the school's welcome center around 11:30 a.m., according to the district. A student then pulled a fire alarm, sending students outside where the fight was occurring and causing it to escalate.

Once the Madison Fire Department, which responded to the fire alarm, cleared the building of any fire, the majority of students who were outside returned to the building and their classes, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. But a number of students remained outside, and fights broke out between students in that group, he said.

Police used pepper spray to break up the fights, and five students affected by it were taken to the hospital.

Madison police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in an incident report later Monday that an officer was struck in the face trying to break up the fight, and when the officer attempted to detain the student, family members and other students got in the way.

Police estimated that around 250 students surrounded the fight, with some of the students trying to get involved, which led to the use of pepper spray. Officers reported that students attempted to physically hold officers back as they worked to break up the fight, and another officer was struck in the brim of their hat, Kimberley said.