More than a third of East High School students absent after fights, threats

More than a third of East High School's student body stayed home Tuesday, a day after police used pepper spray to put down numerous fights, which were followed later Monday by social media rumors of more violence to come.
As of noon, 602 students, roughly 37% of the student population, were counted absent from East, district spokesperson Liz Merfeld said. That number may increase as staff continue to sort through excusal requests.
The large number of absences came after anonymous social media posts late Monday warned of potential threats at the school and urged students to stay home. In an email to parents Tuesday morning, interim principal Mikki Smith said that in response to the rumors the school had added "an extra layer of safety and security (that) will include a high visibility presence of law enforcement near and around campus."
Gordon Allen, East's student body president, said he opted to stay home from school after talking about the threats circulating on social media with his mother.
“When I saw those things going on, on social media I did get anxious,” he said. “A lot of my friends, we didn’t want to take that risk even though I believe the school has been doing things to ensure safety, we still don’t want to be in that environment if something were to happen.”
The district declined to provide details regarding specific school safety plans citing "confidential information that staff, the district and emergency responders would need in an emergency" contained in the plans. Merfeld did say the safety plans are shared with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety, the Madison School Board, and Madison Police.
Madison police spokesperson Mike Malloy said in an email that the department is working with the district "to address safety concerns that have arisen out of the recent incidents at East HS."
He said that, "for safety reasons," the department "will not provide specific staffing numbers related to the safety plan that is being jointly developed." Malloy declined to answer when asked if police would be in the school or on school grounds.
The School Board voted last year to end a decadeslong program that had placed a police officer in each of Madison's four main high schools. The District Safety Plan on the district's website is for the 2020-21 year, the majority of which was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It references having plans for each school, but they don't appear to be posted on the district's site. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Tuesday that the district was working to get the State Journal current copies of the safety plans.
Monday's problems started with an altercation in the school's welcome center around 11:30 a.m., according to the district. A student then pulled a fire alarm, sending students outside where the fight was occurring and causing it to escalate.
Once the Madison Fire Department, which responded to the fire alarm, cleared the building of any fire, the majority of students who were outside returned to the building and their classes, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. But a number of students remained outside, and fights broke out between students in that group, he said.
Police used pepper spray to break up the fights, and five students affected by it were taken to the hospital.
Madison police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in an incident report later Monday that an officer was struck in the face trying to break up the fight, and when the officer attempted to detain the student, family members and other students got in the way.
Police estimated that around 250 students surrounded the fight, with some of the students trying to get involved, which led to the use of pepper spray. Officers reported that students attempted to physically hold officers back as they worked to break up the fight, and another officer was struck in the brim of their hat, Kimberley said.
After the fight ended, officers saw a student approach and start attacking another student, prompting the use of pepper spray to break up the altercation. Officers said smaller fights began to break out in the general area but quickly dispersed, Kimberley said.
Kimberley said Camron Scott, 19, was cited and released for disorderly conduct.
The Madison School Board's decision to remove school resource officers, or SROs, from the high schools came amid the racial reckoning following the murder by Minneapolis police of George Floyd, sometimes-destructive social justice protests in Downtown Madison, and a yearslong campaign to get rid of SROs that included shouting down School Board meetings and demonstrating outside the School Board president's home by the local group Freedom Inc. and its allies.
“Even with SROs we still had people bring weapons and threaten to bring weapons to school and we still had fights. It wasn’t like their presence prevented any of that,” Allen said. “The East student body in general still does not want SROs in our school.”
Police, at the time SROs were removed, warned they would still be at the schools — because they'd be responding to calls from the schools — even if their officers weren't stationed inside the schools.
Madison police were called to East and the surrounding area 63 times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. since the start of the school year. The Wisconsin State Journal has requested the number of behavioral incidents at high schools this school year, but those figures were not immediately available. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins declined to provide those figures when asked for them at a Monday press conference at the school.
Activists have pointed to disproportionately high rate at which Black youth are disciplined in Madison schools and arrested by police and said having police in schools contributes to the "school to prison" pipeline for Black people. Three of the four most recent Madison school resources officers, or SROs, were people of color. Black people are disproportionately disciplined in school and arrested for crimes nationwide.
Jenkins said at Monday's press conference that the violence at East was not acceptable and pointed to the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the uptick in trouble at the school.
"We're coming out of a 20-month global pandemic that has really caused some serious social-emotional mental health needs," he said.
Allen said the district needs to work on connecting with the community surrounding East to get ahead of and mitigate possible conflicts on school grounds. He also said students need more information on how to access school-based mental health supports.
"The district needs to work on providing spaces where students can express how they’re feeling and to be able to recoup and get a sense of wellbeing again," he said. "I think the best way to do that is through restorative justice circles."
In her email Tuesday, Smith said the school "will be offering resources to any students who have concerns or questions throughout the day" and told parents that if "you have a specific concern about your student and would like to request support, please let me know."
She asked families to share concerns through the "Let's Talk" feature on the district's website.