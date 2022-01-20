More than 200 hourly Madison schools employees likely affected by payroll system outage

Some of the Madison School District's lowest-paid hourly workers have been missing out on overtime and shift differential pay since mid-December after a ransomware attack on the company the district uses for payroll-management services.
Neil Rainford, the Local 60 representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said at least 175 of the 200 custodial and maintenance employees and at least 50 of the 100 food-service employees the union represents have likely been affected by the problems at UKG Inc., also known as Kronos.
The Massachusetts- and Florida-based company that provides cloud-based human resources services worldwide became aware of the attack Dec. 11. It's not clear how many Wisconsin employers use their services and have been affected by the system outage, and Kronos did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
But of five large public employers in Madison — including UW-Madison and the state of Wisconsin — only the Madison schools reported seeing their employees temporarily losing out on pay while the Kronos repairs its system.
Rainford said Local 60 employees have been getting their base, 80-hour income in their paychecks, but not overtime or additional shift differentials paid for working nights.
"This has created a hardship for many hourly district employees whose pay has been reduced or whose overtime, that they rely upon as part of their annual income, has not been paid since Dec. 11," he said.
Kronos has said it expects its system to be back up and running by the end of this month.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds last week said the district was still trying to get a handle on the situation.
Emails from the district to employees late last year, however, show the district was aware of the breach at Kronos and was letting employees know they would get their additional pay when Kronos was functioning again. LeMonds said Tuesday that the district was working on a way to get that pay out to employees earlier.
Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021
This year provided plenty of opportunity to look more closely at how some of last year's top issues — including the pandemic, elections and race relations — continue to affect us all.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
Two people affiliated with the group have posted more than $220,000 in bail since last summer.
Chronic absenteeism among Madison middle schoolers doubled with the advent of the pandemic.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
Mothers of students targeted in violence call for better security at school.