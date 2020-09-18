Monroe High School to close for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Add the Monroe School District to the list of those shutting down in-person classes after an outbreak of the coronavirus among students and staff.

The district announced Friday that the high school will move to online learning only for two weeks starting Monday. The district said that as of 11 a.m. Friday, three staff members and four students at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 14 students and eight staff are in quarantine, the district said in a news release, "which has made it difficult to operate the high school in a face-to-face setting in the short-term."

The district's five elementary schools and two middle schools will continue with a combination of face-to-face and online instruction.

"We are doing everything we can to maintain some form of face-to-face instruction for our students, but it is becoming increasingly difficult," the district said.

