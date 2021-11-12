 Skip to main content
Monday is deadline for Helping Hands
HELPING HANDS

Helping Hands in 2020

In 2020, Sarai Adams, then 11, wrote to Helping Hands to ask for $200 for her brother, Arree Macon, who works two jobs to take care of her, so they can pay for LED lights to lower their utility bill.

Students: The countdown is on. We want to help you help someone else in need during the holidays. But we need to hear from you by Monday!

The deadline for our annual Helping Hands program is Nov. 15. As it does each year, the Wisconsin State Journal is inviting children and teens to write or email a brief letter about someone in their community who could use a helping hand during the winter holidays. Readers ages 18 and younger are asked to explain what they would do if they had $200 to help someone else.

Helping Hands coordinators will choose some of the letters and help carry out the writers’ plans to aid a classmate, friend, neighbor or community member. Letters are carefully screened to make sure the gifts are being sent to people who are among those who need them the most. The selected entries, edited for length and to avoid identifying recipients, will be published in the State Journal in December.

Here is how to submit a letter to Helping Hands:

Email it to helpinghands@madison.com, or mail it to: Helping Hands, Attn: Gayle Worland, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708. Families, classes or other groups may submit entries individually or in a single envelope.

Include the writer’s first and last names, age, grade, school and community/city name, plus a parent/guardian’s name, email address and phone number in case we have questions. Teachers and group leaders, please also include your name, email address and phone number so we can contact you. Whenever possible, please include the name and city of the person or family described. This information will not be published.

  • The deadline for entries is Nov. 15. All emails and postal mail must be received by that date.
  • Please email your questions to helpinghands@madison.com. We’re happy to help.

The Helping Hands program is supported by the State Journal’s Empty Stocking Club and the generosity of our readers. To support Helping Hands, please donate online at emptystockingclub.com or mail a check to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708, and write “Helping Hands” in the subject line.

Examples of Helping Hands letters from the past

Empathy abounds among the hundreds of young people who wrote "Helping Hands" letters. They explained how they would help someone else out during the holidays if they had a mini-grant from Youth Services Inc., the Wisconsin State Journal’s charitable arm.

