Schools were closed so much this winter that the Madison Metropolitan School District is making more adjustments to make up for lost instructional time.
March 18 and June 12 will be days added to the school calendar, officials said in an email to parents on Thursday.
Both days were previously scheduled staff-only days. June 12 will be the last day of school for students. The district had already cancelled a staff-only day on Feb. 8 to have a make-up day.
Starting Feb. 25, middle and high schools will begin the day two minutes earlier and end five minutes later, which is also aimed at making up for lost time. Elementary schools, meanwhile, will have 11 minutes added to the end of the day.
A snow day that happened on Tuesday caused MMSD to close for the sixth time during the 2018-19 school year.
Public school districts in Wisconsin have to meet the allotted minimum requirements for instruction time during a given school year, as laid out in state statutes. For kindergarten, that means 437 hours of direct instruction time. For grades one through six, students must have 1,050 hours of direct instruction time, while students in seventh through 12th grades must have at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction.