MMSD staff bathroom use becomes an issue after complaint regarding transgender staff member at Allis

“All MMSD schools have at least one single stall All Gender Restroom in their building that all students have the right to use,” the guidance states. “No student shall be required to use such a restroom. The All Gender Restroom may not be given as the only option for students who identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender-expansive.”

The guidance, which is under threat of a lawsuit from a conservative advocacy group for some of its privacy guidelines, also states: “Having safe and respectful access to restroom facilities is important to the health and wellbeing of those who identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender-expansive.”

A 2018 video from MMSD announcing a commitment to provide all-gender bathrooms in every school is focused on students, but states that “no one will be required to use them.”

Steel came out to her school community last March and detailed how her life has changed since in a November column for Our Lives Magazine. She said in a Feb. 11 interview that bathrooms separated by age “doesn’t happen anywhere in society,” even if the idea is “very reasonable sounding if you’re not in a school” and don’t understand the demands on teachers.

“I love my school and I love my kids and I have always loved this district because it’s always felt like, even though we fail … I thought our school district was working on being better about transgender and queer and lesbian, gay, bisexual, all of us,” she said. “That doesn’t seem to be the case right now and they need to be called on it.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.