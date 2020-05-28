MMSD officials plan summer food program, begin thinking about fall reopening

Attendance last week showed a slight decline at 82.5%, said Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support. Mainly secondary students have dropped in attendance, reflecting nationwide trends in virtual learning as the school year tapers off, but Affeldt said the district has still connected with or contacted 94% of its students.

MMSD has also addressed gaps in internet connectivity. It recently expanded the number of sites with outdoor Wi-Fi access and delivered nearly 400 hotspots to students in need, said Chad Wiese, executive director of building services. Students will be able to keep devices and hotspots through the summer regardless of whether they enroll in summer school.

Wiese added that the district is considering at least 16 sites for a summer food program. The current program will run through the start of summer school in late June, at which point some sites with lower participation may transition to new locations.