MMSD looks ahead toward budget planning with uncertainty due to COVID-19 related enrollment drop
MADISON PUBLIC SCHOOLS | 2021-22 BUDGET

MMSD looks ahead toward budget planning with uncertainty due to COVID-19 related enrollment drop

School book and apple, generic file photo
iSTOCK PHOTO

The Madison School District will look to January enrollment numbers and family surveys to better inform the Madison School Board as it prepares to work on a 2021-22 budget, after a significant enrollment decrease this year due to COVID-19.

The district has never seen an enrollment projection like this year’s, said Andrew Statz, executive director of research accountability and data use.

Statz’s office expects the district to see a small increase in enrollment of about 74 students for the 2021-2022 school year after 1,005 fewer enrolled in the district this year.

Enrollment projections could change, Statz said, as the district plans to offer hybrid or in-person instruction next year, which could help attract families back to the district.

“Our primary assumption is that this COVID effect is really a one-time phenomenon,” Statz said.

Enrollment projections are essential to the budget work, which the School Board will begin in January, as one of a few metrics used to set state-mandated revenue limits. Those projections are used to determine how much per-pupil aid a school system is eligible to receive.

Student counts are calculated using rolling three-year enrollment averages and are included in a formula to dole out the state’s largest pot of money, known as equalization aid. The drop in enrollment this year could affect how much money the district is eligible to receive in equalization aid.

“The enrollment projections impact both our anticipated revenue and our expenditures, including staffing allocations,” board member Cris Caruso said during a meeting Monday. “One of the challenges we will face as a board is ... we won’t actually have registration numbers for 4K and kindergarten before we’re making decisions about workbooks and allocations in the budget.”

Statz said his office will observe changes in enrollment in this school year’s second Friday count, which will take place in January, and will administer a survey to district parents to determine a return rate of students to the district.

Moving away

The district’s chief financial officer, Kelly Ruppel, said she doesn’t expect the return rate to be high because of the number of families who moved out of the district instead of opting to homeschool their students during the pandemic.

“So many of them were moved, it’s certainly an area of evidence that we wouldn’t have high rates of return,” Ruppel said.

Board member Ali Muldrow suggested a possible boom in early childhood enrollment that could coincide with the district’s planned launch of full-day 4K classes during the 2021-20 school year. Ruppel confirmed that, citywide, a coalition of child care providers under Community Coordinated Child Care Inc. is serving more than 1,000 students in support of families during the pandemic.

The drop in enrollment in the Madison School District was driven in part by parents opting out of sending their children to kindergarten — an age group not required to attend school like their older counterparts — during the pandemic.

A statewide hit

COVID-19 upended instruction in districts across Wisconsin, as the Department of Public Instruction noted a 3% drop in enrollment across the state in October.

Only 72 of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts saw a year-over-year increase in enrollment according to the fall tally. The McFarland School District, which hosts several online charter schools, posted the greatest raw growth by adding 1,021 students to its headcount, or an increase of 20%.

The state’s five largest school districts — Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Green Bay and Racine — cumulatively lost 7,003 students, with Kenosha enrollment declining 7%, the steepest drop.

